Sammy Burdson

Sammy Burdson

,

Mac Prindy

,

John Fiddy

и 

ещё 3

Альбом  ·  1975

Fast

#IDM

2 лайка

Sammy Burdson

Артист

Sammy Burdson

Релиз Fast

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек The Hunt Cometh, Pt. 1 (Remastered)

The Hunt Cometh, Pt. 1 (Remastered)

Alain Feanch

Fast

2:07

2

Трек Arrival Unknown (Remastered)

Arrival Unknown (Remastered)

John Fiddy

Fast

2:05

3

Трек On the Way Up, Pt. 1 (Remastered)

On the Way Up, Pt. 1 (Remastered)

John Fiddy

Fast

2:31

4

Трек Cyclotron (Remastered)

Cyclotron (Remastered)

John Fiddy

Fast

2:22

5

Трек Right First Time (Remastered)

Right First Time (Remastered)

Francis Monkman

Fast

2:18

6

Трек House of Cards (Remastered)

House of Cards (Remastered)

John Fiddy

Fast

2:11

7

Трек Scuffling About (Remastered)

Scuffling About (Remastered)

John Fiddy

Fast

2:54

8

Трек Space Race (Remastered)

Space Race (Remastered)

Sammy Burdson

Fast

2:09

9

Трек Hunt Down (Remastered)

Hunt Down (Remastered)

Antonio Campó

Fast

2:15

10

Трек In for the Kill (Remastered)

In for the Kill (Remastered)

Sammy Burdson

Fast

2:00

11

Трек Good Deal (Remastered)

Good Deal (Remastered)

Mac Prindy

Fast

2:12

12

Трек Urge for Danger (Remastered)

Urge for Danger (Remastered)

Antonio Campó

Fast

2:51

13

Трек Shoot the Driver (Remastered)

Shoot the Driver (Remastered)

Antonio Campó

Fast

2:29

14

Трек Three Cheers to the Winner (Remastered)

Three Cheers to the Winner (Remastered)

Mac Prindy

Fast

2:19

Информация о правообладателе: Sonoton Vinyl
