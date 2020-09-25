Альбом
Vintage Pop Grooves, Vol. 2
The Motion Explosion, Norman Candler - Magic Strings, Norman Candler, Orchester Helmuth Brandenburg, Sammy Burdson, Michael Trenne, Etienne Cap, Larry Robbins, Harald Winkler, Blacky White
Sonoton Vintage Series • Поп-музыка • 2020
Другие альбомы исполнителя
Larry Robbins, Carlos Diernhammer Happy Rhythm, Walt Rockman, Pierre Lavin, Otto Sieben, Joe Pollack's Polkaband, Joe & Harry Orchestra, The Motion Explosion, Werner Bruggemann, The Pierre Lavin Pop Band, Johnny Elegant, Carlos Diernhammer, Die fröhlichen Finkensteiner, Alfi Kabiljo
2020
Lewis Parker, Mark Kilian, Eric Thoener's Sound Magazine, The Motion Explosion, Norman Candler - Magic Strings, Walt Rockman, Hans Ehrlinger, Norman Candler
2013
Das Mädchen von Hongkong (Original Soundtrack)
Sammy Burdson, Orchester Helmuth Brandenburg, Franz Loeffler, Harry Man Band, Hans Ehrlinger Trombone Sounds, Two Beats Happy Sound, The Gerhard Narholz Orchestra, Otto Sieben, Fritz Maldener, Gerhard Narholz, The Motion Explosion, Larry Robbins, Pierre Lavin, Helmuth Brandenburg Orchestra, The Pierre Lavin Pop Band
1973