Karl-Friedrich Beringer

Karl-Friedrich Beringer

,

Hugo Wolf

,

Max Reger

и 

ещё 8

Сингл  ·  1999

Windsbacher Knabenchor: Choral Music in the 20th Century

#Классическая

2 лайка

Karl-Friedrich Beringer

Артист

Karl-Friedrich Beringer

Релиз Windsbacher Knabenchor: Choral Music in the 20th Century

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Sechs geistliche Lieder: Aufblick

Sechs geistliche Lieder: Aufblick

Windsbacher Knabenchor

,

Karl-Friedrich Beringer

Windsbacher Knabenchor: Choral Music in the 20th Century

1:15

2

Трек Sechs geistliche Lieder: Einklang

Sechs geistliche Lieder: Einklang

Windsbacher Knabenchor

,

Karl-Friedrich Beringer

Windsbacher Knabenchor: Choral Music in the 20th Century

2:28

3

Трек Sechs geistliche Lieder: Resignation

Sechs geistliche Lieder: Resignation

Windsbacher Knabenchor

,

Karl-Friedrich Beringer

Windsbacher Knabenchor: Choral Music in the 20th Century

4:17

4

Трек Sechs geistliche Lieder: Letzte Bitte

Sechs geistliche Lieder: Letzte Bitte

Windsbacher Knabenchor

,

Karl-Friedrich Beringer

Windsbacher Knabenchor: Choral Music in the 20th Century

2:16

5

Трек Sechs geistliche Lieder: Ergebung

Sechs geistliche Lieder: Ergebung

Windsbacher Knabenchor

,

Karl-Friedrich Beringer

Windsbacher Knabenchor: Choral Music in the 20th Century

3:14

6

Трек Sechs geistliche Lieder: Erhebung

Sechs geistliche Lieder: Erhebung

Windsbacher Knabenchor

,

Karl-Friedrich Beringer

Windsbacher Knabenchor: Choral Music in the 20th Century

2:05

7

Трек Acht geistliche Gesänge, Op. 138: Der Mensch lebt und bestehet nur eine kleine Zeit

Acht geistliche Gesänge, Op. 138: Der Mensch lebt und bestehet nur eine kleine Zeit

Windsbacher Knabenchor

,

Karl-Friedrich Beringer

Windsbacher Knabenchor: Choral Music in the 20th Century

3:52

8

Трек Acht geistliche Gesänge, Op. 138: Das Agnus Dei

Acht geistliche Gesänge, Op. 138: Das Agnus Dei

Windsbacher Knabenchor

,

Karl-Friedrich Beringer

Windsbacher Knabenchor: Choral Music in the 20th Century

2:20

9

Трек Acht geistliche Gesänge, Op. 138: Nachtlied

Acht geistliche Gesänge, Op. 138: Nachtlied

Windsbacher Knabenchor

,

Karl-Friedrich Beringer

Windsbacher Knabenchor: Choral Music in the 20th Century

3:52

10

Трек Jesus und die Krämer

Jesus und die Krämer

Windsbacher Knabenchor

,

Karl-Friedrich Beringer

Windsbacher Knabenchor: Choral Music in the 20th Century

6:50

11

Трек Ave Maria

Ave Maria

Windsbacher Knabenchor

,

Karl-Friedrich Beringer

Windsbacher Knabenchor: Choral Music in the 20th Century

2:29

12

Трек Meine Zeit steht in deinen Händen

Meine Zeit steht in deinen Händen

Windsbacher Knabenchor

,

Karl-Friedrich Beringer

Windsbacher Knabenchor: Choral Music in the 20th Century

3:40

13

Трек O Licht, geboren aus dem Lichte

O Licht, geboren aus dem Lichte

Windsbacher Knabenchor

,

Karl-Friedrich Beringer

Windsbacher Knabenchor: Choral Music in the 20th Century

3:01

14

Трек Nunc dimittis

Nunc dimittis

Windsbacher Knabenchor

,

Karl-Friedrich Beringer

Windsbacher Knabenchor: Choral Music in the 20th Century

4:15

15

Трек Jesus, der Retter im Seesturm

Jesus, der Retter im Seesturm

Windsbacher Knabenchor

,

Karl-Friedrich Beringer

Windsbacher Knabenchor: Choral Music in the 20th Century

3:30

16

Трек Die Heilung des Blinden

Die Heilung des Blinden

Windsbacher Knabenchor

,

Karl-Friedrich Beringer

Windsbacher Knabenchor: Choral Music in the 20th Century

5:18

17

Трек Magnificat

Magnificat

Windsbacher Knabenchor

,

Karl-Friedrich Beringer

Windsbacher Knabenchor: Choral Music in the 20th Century

8:15

Информация о правообладателе: Rondeau Production
