Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Emotional Landscapes

Emotional Landscapes

Stephen Teller, Emanuel Kallins

FirstCom Music  • Электроника  • 2013

1

Return To Life

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:11

2

Empty Worlds

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:15

3

Gone Forever

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:02

4

Pitch Black

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

1:58

5

Resonate

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:40

6

We're Here Again

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

1:39

7

Give It Time

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:26

8

The Road Home

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

3:06

9

Hope Is Lost

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:12

10

Moved Away

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:37

11

Emotional Destruction

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:12

12

Things Are Looking Up

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:37

13

Dark Sorrows

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:29

14

Tender Tribute

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:08

15

Life Force

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:06

16

Up And Above

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:18

17

Stream Of Conscience

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:10

18

Changing Hearts

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:28

19

Touch Screen

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:05

20

Tiny People

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:30

21

Walking Thought

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:16

1

Return To Life

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:11

2

Empty Worlds

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:15

3

Gone Forever

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:02

4

Pitch Black

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

1:58

5

Resonate

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:40

6

We're Here Again

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

1:39

7

Give It Time

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:26

8

The Road Home

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

3:06

9

Hope Is Lost

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:12

10

Moved Away

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:37

11

Emotional Destruction

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:12

12

Things Are Looking Up

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:37

13

Dark Sorrows

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:29

14

Tender Tribute

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:08

15

Life Force

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:06

16

Up And Above

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:18

17

Stream Of Conscience

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:10

18

Changing Hearts

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:28

19

Touch Screen

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:05

20

Tiny People

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:30

21

Walking Thought

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:16

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Something's Happening

Something's Happening

Постер альбома Criminal Investigations

Criminal Investigations

Постер альбома Ultra Funk Throwback Grooves

Ultra Funk Throwback Grooves

Постер альбома Forensic Investigations

Forensic Investigations

Постер альбома Steel Grid

Steel Grid

Постер альбома Shame on You

Shame on You