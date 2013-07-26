Emotional Landscapes

Слушатели
Stephen Teller, Emanuel Kallins
1
Return To Life
Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller
2
Empty Worlds
3
Gone Forever
4
Pitch Black
5
Resonate
6
We're Here Again
7
Give It Time
8
The Road Home
9
Hope Is Lost
10
Moved Away
11
Emotional Destruction
12
Things Are Looking Up
13
Dark Sorrows
14
Tender Tribute
15
Life Force
16
Up And Above
17
Stream Of Conscience
18
Changing Hearts
19
Touch Screen
20
Tiny People
21
Walking Thought
Something's Happening
Criminal Investigations
Ultra Funk Throwback Grooves
Forensic Investigations
Steel Grid
Shame on You
