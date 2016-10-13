Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Piano Scoring Tool

Piano Scoring Tool

Emanuel Kallins, Stephen Teller

FirstCom Music  • Поп-музыка  • 2016

1

Cherished

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:23

2

Giving

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:07

3

What Have I Become

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:09

4

Stay Sharp

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

1:50

5

Touch

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:11

6

Acceptance

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:19

7

A Good Heart

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:18

8

Things I Could Not Say

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:04

9

Grateful

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:01

10

Detached

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

1:56

11

News Cycle

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:13

12

Someone's In The House

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:02

13

I Want To Believe

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

1:51

14

Strange Town

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

1:58

15

Tension Is Rising

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:19

16

Truth

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

1:59

17

Carpenter Things

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:10

18

The Dark Place

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

1:56

19

Tight Pursuit

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

1:52

