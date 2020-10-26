Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Something's Happening

Something's Happening

Stephen Teller, Emanuel Kallins

FirstCom Music  • Электроника  • 2020

1

Contagious

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:02

2

Not Under Control

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

1:56

3

What Have We Done

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

1:57

4

It's Mutating

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

1:56

5

Cross Contamination

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:12

6

Plunged into Crisis

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:09

7

Trust Know One

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:13

8

Destroy It All

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:00

9

Looking for Normal

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:21

10

Dead by Monday

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:07

11

Uncertain Science

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:02

12

False Prophets

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:08

13

New Information

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

1:54

14

The Long Dark Winter

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

1:59

15

Zoonotic

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:19

16

Using Logic

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

1:49

