Альбом
Постер альбома iDesign

iDesign

Emanuel Kallins, Stephen Teller

FirstCom Music  • Инструментальная  • 2014

1

Skipping Away

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

1:51

2

Flip Flops

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

1:51

3

Good Workday

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:02

4

Paper Airplanes

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:18

5

Creating

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:23

6

Stacking Blocks

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:00

7

Revolving

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

1:55

8

Rotating Objects

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:05

9

Leading Edge

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:07

10

New Approach

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:13

11

Renewed

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:30

12

Wintergreen

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:24

13

Smart Design

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

1:54

14

Rising Momentum

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:15

15

The Inventors

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:18

16

The Easy Train

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:02

17

Wunderkind

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:10

