Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Tension Theories

Tension Theories

Emanuel Kallins, Stephen Teller

FirstCom Music  • Классическая музыка  • 2015

1

Threshold

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:44

2

Final Judgment

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:09

3

Mission Creep

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:26

4

Options

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:04

5

City In Ruin

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:26

6

Detonator

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:04

7

Raindrop Reflection

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:22

8

Kill Or Be Killed

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:12

9

Where They Belong

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:04

10

Slow Heat

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:23

11

Chroma Sync

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:31

12

Stress Building

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:03

13

Distress Call

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:13

14

Tension Rods

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:08

15

Losing Oxygen

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:23

16

Parallels

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:20

17

Pushed Under

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:25

18

Dark Passage

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:29

1

Threshold

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:44

2

Final Judgment

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:09

3

Mission Creep

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:26

4

Options

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:04

5

City In Ruin

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:26

6

Detonator

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:04

7

Raindrop Reflection

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:22

8

Kill Or Be Killed

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:12

9

Where They Belong

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:04

10

Slow Heat

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:23

11

Chroma Sync

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:31

12

Stress Building

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:03

13

Distress Call

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:13

14

Tension Rods

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:08

15

Losing Oxygen

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:23

16

Parallels

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:20

17

Pushed Under

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:25

18

Dark Passage

Emanuel KallinsStephen Teller

2:29

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Dramedy Stories

Dramedy Stories

Постер альбома Fashion Models

Fashion Models

Постер альбома Rock That Works

Rock That Works

Постер альбома Conspiracy Theory

Conspiracy Theory

Постер альбома Everlasting Underscores

Everlasting Underscores

Постер альбома The Making Of Things

The Making Of Things