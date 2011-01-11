Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Emotional Stories

Emotional Stories

John Hunter, Jr., Jonathan Slott

FirstCom Music  • Другая  • 2011

1

Hope At Last

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.

2:02

2

Dreams Almost Cut Short

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.Jason Zaffary

2:08

3

Breathe Upon

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.James Driscoll

2:02

4

The Best Is Yet To Come

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.Alysia Peoples

2:10

5

My Time Is Now

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.

2:06

6

Western Sunrise

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.

2:03

7

Soul Confessions

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.Alysia Peoples

2:15

8

Impressions

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.James Driscoll

2:03

9

Deep Down Inside

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.Jason Zaffary

2:09

10

Midnight

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.James Driscoll

2:04

11

Rise Up

Jonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.Nicholas Seeley

2:12

12

Sob Story

James J HendersonJonathan SlottJohn Hunter, Jr.

2:09

