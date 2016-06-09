Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Business New Media 3

Business New Media 3

Brian Flores, John Hunter, Jr., Jonathan Slott

FirstCom Music  • R&B и фанк  • 2016

1

PC Load Letter

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottJames J Henderson

2:26

2

Staffing Realignment

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottJason Zaffary

2:06

3

The Company Ink

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottChris Norwood

2:05

4

King Of The Mountain

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan Slott

2:04

5

The Beauty Of Automation

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottJason Zaffary

2:08

6

The Company That Cares

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottJames J Henderson

2:07

7

Meeting With The Bobs

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottJames J Henderson

2:09

8

Machine In The Machine

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan Slott

2:03

9

Achieving Common Goals

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottChris Norwood

2:08

10

Running The Numbers

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottJason Zaffary

2:03

11

Benefits Package

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottChris Norwood

2:07

12

The Open Road Ahead

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan Slott

2:04

