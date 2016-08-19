Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Sparks And Sprinkles

Sparks And Sprinkles

Brian Flores, John Hunter, Jr., Jonathan Slott

FirstCom Music  • Поп-музыка  • 2016

1

Illumination

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottChris Norwood

2:02

2

Utopian Persona

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottJason Zaffary

2:10

3

State Of Wonderment

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottJason Zaffary

2:12

4

Igloo Spring

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottJames J Henderson

2:12

5

Raining Glitter

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottChris Norwood

2:00

6

All Aglow

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottJames J Henderson

2:13

7

Flicker Of Life

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottChris Norwood

2:02

8

Plucky Feeling

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottJason Zaffary

2:02

9

Smile Tub

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottJames J Henderson

2:12

10

Dreams Of Gold

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottJason Zaffary

2:08

11

Ink Inks

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottJames J Henderson

2:20

12

Brillante

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottChris Norwood

2:10

