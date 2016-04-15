Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Positive Promotions 5

Positive Promotions 5

Brian Flores, John Hunter, Jr., Jonathan Slott

FirstCom Music  • R&B и фанк  • 2016

1

There's Still Hope

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottJames J Henderson

2:05

2

You're Going To Like Our New Branding

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottJason Zaffary

2:04

3

Wanna Be Outside

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottChris Norwood

2:05

4

Side Trained

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottJason Zaffary

2:21

5

Hip New Digs

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottJames J Henderson

2:20

6

Fifth Floor Men's Room

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottJames J Henderson

2:21

7

Pinstripes McGillicutty

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottJames J Henderson

2:10

8

Round And Around

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottChris Norwood

2:05

9

Hit The Pavement

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottJason Zaffary

2:08

10

Cloud Jumping

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottChris Norwood

2:08

11

That Summer

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottChris Norwood

2:04

12

A New Chapter

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan SlottJason Zaffary

2:16

