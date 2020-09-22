Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Winter Holidays

Winter Holidays

John Hunter, Jr., Jonathan Slott, Brian Flores

FirstCom Music  • Фолк  • 2020

1

Here Comes Noel

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan Slott

2:07

2

Hearthstone Holiday

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan Slott

2:08

3

Across the Snow We Go

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan Slott

2:05

4

The Gift Tree

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan Slott

2:07

5

Dance of Mischief

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan Slott

2:02

6

Angels in the Snow

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan Slott

2:16

7

Making Holiday Memories

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan Slott

2:07

8

Holiday Love Song

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan Slott

2:08

9

Elves in the Workplace

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan Slott

2:06

10

Snow in Central Park

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan Slott

2:05

11

Long for the Holidays

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan Slott

2:09

12

St. Nicky's Funk

Brian FloresJohn Hunter, Jr.Jonathan Slott

2:12

