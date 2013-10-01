О нас

Martin Rummel

Martin Rummel

,

Alexander Hülshoff

,

Mari Kato

Сингл  ·  2013

Popper: Complete Suites for Cello

#Классическая
Martin Rummel

Артист

Martin Rummel

Релиз Popper: Complete Suites for Cello

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Suite for 2 Cellos, Op. 16: I. Andante Grazioso

Suite for 2 Cellos, Op. 16: I. Andante Grazioso

Alexander Hülshoff

,

Martin Rummel

Popper: Complete Suites for Cello

3:15

2

Трек Suite for 2 Cellos, Op. 16: II. Gavotte

Suite for 2 Cellos, Op. 16: II. Gavotte

Alexander Hülshoff

,

Martin Rummel

Popper: Complete Suites for Cello

3:02

3

Трек Suite for 2 Cellos, Op. 16: III. Scherzo

Suite for 2 Cellos, Op. 16: III. Scherzo

Alexander Hülshoff

,

Martin Rummel

Popper: Complete Suites for Cello

3:07

4

Трек Suite for 2 Cellos, Op. 16: IV. Largo Espressivo

Suite for 2 Cellos, Op. 16: IV. Largo Espressivo

Alexander Hülshoff

,

Martin Rummel

Popper: Complete Suites for Cello

4:41

5

Трек Suite for 2 Cellos, Op. 16: V. Finale: Marcia

Suite for 2 Cellos, Op. 16: V. Finale: Marcia

Alexander Hülshoff

,

Martin Rummel

Popper: Complete Suites for Cello

3:51

6

Трек Tempo Di Marcia for Two Cellos, Op. 16a

Tempo Di Marcia for Two Cellos, Op. 16a

Alexander Hülshoff

,

Martin Rummel

Popper: Complete Suites for Cello

4:20

7

Трек Waltz Suite, Op. 60: Introduction: Allegro Vivace

Waltz Suite, Op. 60: Introduction: Allegro Vivace

Martin Rummel

,

Mari Kato

Popper: Complete Suites for Cello

1:29

8

Трек Waltz Suite, Op. 60: Waltz No. 1: Allegro

Waltz Suite, Op. 60: Waltz No. 1: Allegro

Martin Rummel

,

Mari Kato

Popper: Complete Suites for Cello

1:20

9

Трек Waltz Suite, Op. 60: Waltz No. 2

Waltz Suite, Op. 60: Waltz No. 2

Martin Rummel

,

Mari Kato

Popper: Complete Suites for Cello

1:27

10

Трек Waltz Suite, Op. 60: Waltz No. 3: Con Fuoco

Waltz Suite, Op. 60: Waltz No. 3: Con Fuoco

Martin Rummel

,

Mari Kato

Popper: Complete Suites for Cello

1:09

11

Трек Waltz Suite, Op. 60: Waltz No. 4

Waltz Suite, Op. 60: Waltz No. 4

Martin Rummel

,

Mari Kato

Popper: Complete Suites for Cello

1:05

12

Трек Waltz Suite, Op. 60: Waltz No. 5: Vivace

Waltz Suite, Op. 60: Waltz No. 5: Vivace

Martin Rummel

,

Mari Kato

Popper: Complete Suites for Cello

1:42

13

Трек Waltz Suite, Op. 60: Finale

Waltz Suite, Op. 60: Finale

Martin Rummel

,

Mari Kato

Popper: Complete Suites for Cello

2:21

14

Трек Suite for Cello and Piano in A Major, Op. 69: I. Allegro Giojoso

Suite for Cello and Piano in A Major, Op. 69: I. Allegro Giojoso

Alexander Hülshoff

,

Mari Kato

Popper: Complete Suites for Cello

9:31

15

Трек Suite for Cello and Piano in A Major, Op. 69: II. Tempo Di Menuetto

Suite for Cello and Piano in A Major, Op. 69: II. Tempo Di Menuetto

Alexander Hülshoff

,

Mari Kato

Popper: Complete Suites for Cello

4:20

16

Трек Suite for Cello and Piano in A Major, Op. 69: III. Ballade

Suite for Cello and Piano in A Major, Op. 69: III. Ballade

Alexander Hülshoff

,

Mari Kato

Popper: Complete Suites for Cello

4:03

17

Трек Suite for Cello and Piano in A Major, Op. 69: IV. Finale

Suite for Cello and Piano in A Major, Op. 69: IV. Finale

Alexander Hülshoff

,

Mari Kato

Popper: Complete Suites for Cello

5:49

18

Трек Suite for Cello and Piano, Op. 16Bis: I. Andante Grazioso

Suite for Cello and Piano, Op. 16Bis: I. Andante Grazioso

Alexander Hülshoff

,

Mari Kato

Popper: Complete Suites for Cello

3:26

19

Трек Suite for Cello and Piano, Op. 16Bis: II. Gavotte

Suite for Cello and Piano, Op. 16Bis: II. Gavotte

Alexander Hülshoff

,

Mari Kato

Popper: Complete Suites for Cello

3:06

20

Трек Suite for Cello and Piano, Op. 16Bis: III. Scherzo

Suite for Cello and Piano, Op. 16Bis: III. Scherzo

Alexander Hülshoff

,

Mari Kato

Popper: Complete Suites for Cello

3:00

21

Трек Suite for Cello and Piano, Op. 16Bis: IV. Largo Espressivo

Suite for Cello and Piano, Op. 16Bis: IV. Largo Espressivo

Alexander Hülshoff

,

Mari Kato

Popper: Complete Suites for Cello

4:46

22

Трек Suite for Cello and Piano, Op. 16Bis: V. Finale: Marcia

Suite for Cello and Piano, Op. 16Bis: V. Finale: Marcia

Alexander Hülshoff

,

Mari Kato

Popper: Complete Suites for Cello

3:53

23

Трек Tempo Di Marcia for Two Cellos, Op. 16a/Bis

Tempo Di Marcia for Two Cellos, Op. 16a/Bis

Alexander Hülshoff

,

Mari Kato

Popper: Complete Suites for Cello

4:37

24

Трек Suite for Cello and Piano, Op. 50 ("Im Walde") (Version for Cello and Piano): I. Eintritt (Entrance)

Suite for Cello and Piano, Op. 50 ("Im Walde") (Version for Cello and Piano): I. Eintritt (Entrance)

Martin Rummel

,

Mari Kato

Popper: Complete Suites for Cello

5:46

25

Трек Suite for Cello and Piano, Op. 50 ("Im Walde") (Version for Cello and Piano): II. Gnomentanz (Gnomes Dance)

Suite for Cello and Piano, Op. 50 ("Im Walde") (Version for Cello and Piano): II. Gnomentanz (Gnomes Dance)

Martin Rummel

,

Mari Kato

Popper: Complete Suites for Cello

3:43

26

Трек Suite for Cello and Piano, Op. 50 ("Im Walde") (Version for Cello and Piano): III. Andacht (Devotion)

Suite for Cello and Piano, Op. 50 ("Im Walde") (Version for Cello and Piano): III. Andacht (Devotion)

Martin Rummel

,

Mari Kato

Popper: Complete Suites for Cello

4:47

27

Трек Suite for Cello and Piano, Op. 50 ("Im Walde") (Version for Cello and Piano): IV. Reigen (Round Dance)

Suite for Cello and Piano, Op. 50 ("Im Walde") (Version for Cello and Piano): IV. Reigen (Round Dance)

Martin Rummel

,

Mari Kato

Popper: Complete Suites for Cello

2:48

28

Трек Suite for Cello and Piano, Op. 50 ("Im Walde") (Version for Cello and Piano): V. Herbstblume (Autumn Flower)

Suite for Cello and Piano, Op. 50 ("Im Walde") (Version for Cello and Piano): V. Herbstblume (Autumn Flower)

Martin Rummel

,

Mari Kato

Popper: Complete Suites for Cello

2:18

29

Трек Suite for Cello and Piano, Op. 50 ("Im Walde") (Version for Cello and Piano): Vi. Heimkehr (Homecoming)

Suite for Cello and Piano, Op. 50 ("Im Walde") (Version for Cello and Piano): Vi. Heimkehr (Homecoming)

Martin Rummel

,

Mari Kato

Popper: Complete Suites for Cello

3:25

30

Трек Requiem, Op. 66 (Version for 3 Cellos and Piano)

Requiem, Op. 66 (Version for 3 Cellos and Piano)

Martin Rummel

,

Alexander Hülshoff

,

Bertin Christopher

,

Mari Kato

Popper: Complete Suites for Cello

7:26

Информация о правообладателе: paladino music
