Информация о правообладателе: paladino music
Martin Rummel
,
László Kuti
,
Eva-Maria May
и
ещё 1
Сингл · 2017
Poulenc: Sonatas with Piano
#
Название
Альбом
1
2:23
2
Sonate Pour Piano Et Violoncelle, Fp 143 (1948): I. Allegro - Tempo Di Marcia
5:57
3
6:06
4
3:50
5
7:10
6
10:02
7
6:04
8
5:17
9
3:40
10
5:09
11
4:26
Волна по релизу
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие альбомы исполнителя
David Popper: Complete Transcriptions for Violoncello & Piano2023 · Сингл · Mari Kato
Johann Stiastny: Works for Two Violoncellos, Vol. 22023 · Сингл · Alexander Hülshoff
Beethoven: Clarinet Trios2023 · Сингл · Günter Schraml
Beethoven: Complete Cello Sonatas2023 · Сингл · Martin Rummel
Bach: Cello Suites Nos. 2, 3 & 62023 · Сингл · Martin Rummel
Reinhard Cebulla & Martin Rummel: Suite Opus Eins2023 · Сингл · Sinfonia da Camera
Bottesini: Three Gran Duettos for Cello and Bass2022 · Сингл · Christine Hoock
Johann Stiastny: Works for Two Violoncellos, Vol. 12022 · Сингл · Martin Rummel
David Popper: Works for Cello and Piano, Vol. 12022 · Сингл · Mari Kato
Salut D'amour (Encores for Cello and Piano)2020 · Сингл · Stefan Stroissnig
Duport & Battanchon: Etudes for Cello2020 · Сингл · Martin Rummel
David Popper: Etudes for Cello, Op. 762020 · Сингл · Martin Rummel
Poulenc: Chamber Music, Vol. 22020 · Сингл · Damien Gastl
Bach: (Re)Inventions, Vol. 22019 · Сингл · Eric Lamb