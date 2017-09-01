О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Martin Rummel

Martin Rummel

,

László Kuti

,

Eva-Maria May

и 

ещё 1

Сингл  ·  2017

Poulenc: Sonatas with Piano

#Классическая
Martin Rummel

Артист

Martin Rummel

Релиз Poulenc: Sonatas with Piano

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Bagatelle en Ré Mineur Pour Violon Et Piano, Fp 60/3 (1932)

Bagatelle en Ré Mineur Pour Violon Et Piano, Fp 60/3 (1932)

Eva-Maria May

,

Corinna Desch

Poulenc: Sonatas with Piano

2:23

2

Трек Sonate Pour Piano Et Violoncelle, Fp 143 (1948): I. Allegro - Tempo Di Marcia

Sonate Pour Piano Et Violoncelle, Fp 143 (1948): I. Allegro - Tempo Di Marcia

Eva-Maria May

,

Martin Rummel

Poulenc: Sonatas with Piano

5:57

3

Трек Sonate Pour Piano Et Violoncelle, Fp 143 (1948): II. Cavatine

Sonate Pour Piano Et Violoncelle, Fp 143 (1948): II. Cavatine

Eva-Maria May

,

Martin Rummel

Poulenc: Sonatas with Piano

6:06

4

Трек Sonate Pour Piano Et Violoncelle, Fp 143 (1948): III. Ballabile

Sonate Pour Piano Et Violoncelle, Fp 143 (1948): III. Ballabile

Eva-Maria May

,

Martin Rummel

Poulenc: Sonatas with Piano

3:50

5

Трек Sonate Pour Piano Et Violoncelle, Fp 143 (1948): IV. Finale

Sonate Pour Piano Et Violoncelle, Fp 143 (1948): IV. Finale

Eva-Maria May

,

Martin Rummel

Poulenc: Sonatas with Piano

7:10

6

Трек Elegie Pour Cor Et Piano, Fp 168 (1957)

Elegie Pour Cor Et Piano, Fp 168 (1957)

Eva-Maria May

,

Johannes Dengler

Poulenc: Sonatas with Piano

10:02

7

Трек Sonate Pour Clarinette Et Piano, Fp 184 (1962): I. Allegro Tristamente

Sonate Pour Clarinette Et Piano, Fp 184 (1962): I. Allegro Tristamente

Eva-Maria May

,

László Kuti

Poulenc: Sonatas with Piano

6:04

8

Трек Sonate Pour Clarinette Et Piano, Fp 184 (1962): II. Romanza

Sonate Pour Clarinette Et Piano, Fp 184 (1962): II. Romanza

Eva-Maria May

,

László Kuti

Poulenc: Sonatas with Piano

5:17

9

Трек Sonate Pour Clarinette Et Piano, Fp 184 (1962): III. Allegro Con Fuoco

Sonate Pour Clarinette Et Piano, Fp 184 (1962): III. Allegro Con Fuoco

Eva-Maria May

,

László Kuti

Poulenc: Sonatas with Piano

3:40

10

Трек Sonate Pour Hautbois Et Piano, Fp 185 (1963): I. Élégie

Sonate Pour Hautbois Et Piano, Fp 185 (1963): I. Élégie

Eva-Maria May

,

Giorgi Gvantseladze

Poulenc: Sonatas with Piano

5:09

11

Трек Sonate Pour Hautbois Et Piano, Fp 185 (1963): II. Scherzo

Sonate Pour Hautbois Et Piano, Fp 185 (1963): II. Scherzo

Eva-Maria May

,

Giorgi Gvantseladze

Poulenc: Sonatas with Piano

4:26

12

Трек Sonate Pour Hautbois Et Piano, Fp 185 (1963): III. Déploration

Sonate Pour Hautbois Et Piano, Fp 185 (1963): III. Déploration

Eva-Maria May

,

Giorgi Gvantseladze

Poulenc: Sonatas with Piano

4:47

Информация о правообладателе: paladino music
Волна по релизу

Волна по релизу


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Релиз David Popper: Complete Transcriptions for Violoncello & Piano
David Popper: Complete Transcriptions for Violoncello & Piano2023 · Сингл · Mari Kato
Релиз Johann Stiastny: Works for Two Violoncellos, Vol. 2
Johann Stiastny: Works for Two Violoncellos, Vol. 22023 · Сингл · Alexander Hülshoff
Релиз Beethoven: Clarinet Trios
Beethoven: Clarinet Trios2023 · Сингл · Günter Schraml
Релиз Beethoven: Complete Cello Sonatas
Beethoven: Complete Cello Sonatas2023 · Сингл · Martin Rummel
Релиз Bach: Cello Suites Nos. 2, 3 & 6
Bach: Cello Suites Nos. 2, 3 & 62023 · Сингл · Martin Rummel
Релиз Reinhard Cebulla & Martin Rummel: Suite Opus Eins
Reinhard Cebulla & Martin Rummel: Suite Opus Eins2023 · Сингл · Sinfonia da Camera
Релиз Bottesini: Three Gran Duettos for Cello and Bass
Bottesini: Three Gran Duettos for Cello and Bass2022 · Сингл · Christine Hoock
Релиз Johann Stiastny: Works for Two Violoncellos, Vol. 1
Johann Stiastny: Works for Two Violoncellos, Vol. 12022 · Сингл · Martin Rummel
Релиз David Popper: Works for Cello and Piano, Vol. 1
David Popper: Works for Cello and Piano, Vol. 12022 · Сингл · Mari Kato
Релиз Salut D'amour (Encores for Cello and Piano)
Salut D'amour (Encores for Cello and Piano)2020 · Сингл · Stefan Stroissnig
Релиз Duport & Battanchon: Etudes for Cello
Duport & Battanchon: Etudes for Cello2020 · Сингл · Martin Rummel
Релиз David Popper: Etudes for Cello, Op. 76
David Popper: Etudes for Cello, Op. 762020 · Сингл · Martin Rummel
Релиз Poulenc: Chamber Music, Vol. 2
Poulenc: Chamber Music, Vol. 22020 · Сингл · Damien Gastl
Релиз Bach: (Re)Inventions, Vol. 2
Bach: (Re)Inventions, Vol. 22019 · Сингл · Eric Lamb

Похожие артисты

Martin Rummel
Артист

Martin Rummel

Marc Coppey
Артист

Marc Coppey

Zara Nelsova
Артист

Zara Nelsova

Leslie Parnas
Артист

Leslie Parnas

Velleda C. Miragias
Артист

Velleda C. Miragias

Hélène Porcher
Артист

Hélène Porcher

TrioVanBeethoven
Артист

TrioVanBeethoven

Colin Carr
Артист

Colin Carr

Ivan Gajan
Артист

Ivan Gajan

Duo Arp Frantz
Артист

Duo Arp Frantz

Trio Bell' Arte
Артист

Trio Bell' Arte

Rainer Zipperling
Артист

Rainer Zipperling

Csaba Onczay
Артист

Csaba Onczay