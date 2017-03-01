Информация о правообладателе: paladino music
Сингл · 2017
Whettam: Complete Cello Music
#
Название
Альбом
1
Concerto Drammatico for Cello and Orchestra, Ww 73 (1999): I. Scena
11:25
2
Concerto Drammatico for Cello and Orchestra, Ww 73 (1999): II. Danza Vigorosa
8:37
3
Concerto Drammatico for Cello and Orchestra, Ww 73 (1999): III. Scena Ultima
12:37
4
Romanza No. 1 for Cello Solo, Ww 63/3 (1993): Andante Cantabile - Allegro Ma Non Troppo - Andante Cantabile Come Prima
6:42
5
Romanza No. 2 for Cello Solo, Ww 75/1 (2000): Andante Cantabile - Leggiero Con Moto - Andante Come Prima
5:36
7
5:24
8
8:42
Волна по релизу
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие альбомы исполнителя
David Popper: Complete Transcriptions for Violoncello & Piano2023 · Сингл · Mari Kato
Johann Stiastny: Works for Two Violoncellos, Vol. 22023 · Сингл · Alexander Hülshoff
Beethoven: Clarinet Trios2023 · Сингл · Günter Schraml
Beethoven: Complete Cello Sonatas2023 · Сингл · Martin Rummel
Bach: Cello Suites Nos. 2, 3 & 62023 · Сингл · Martin Rummel
Reinhard Cebulla & Martin Rummel: Suite Opus Eins2023 · Сингл · Sinfonia da Camera
Bottesini: Three Gran Duettos for Cello and Bass2022 · Сингл · Christine Hoock
Johann Stiastny: Works for Two Violoncellos, Vol. 12022 · Сингл · Martin Rummel
David Popper: Works for Cello and Piano, Vol. 12022 · Сингл · Mari Kato
Salut D'amour (Encores for Cello and Piano)2020 · Сингл · Stefan Stroissnig
Duport & Battanchon: Etudes for Cello2020 · Сингл · Martin Rummel
David Popper: Etudes for Cello, Op. 762020 · Сингл · Martin Rummel
Poulenc: Chamber Music, Vol. 22020 · Сингл · Damien Gastl
Bach: (Re)Inventions, Vol. 22019 · Сингл · Eric Lamb