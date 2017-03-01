О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Martin Rummel

Martin Rummel

Сингл  ·  2017

Whettam: Complete Cello Music

#Классическая
Martin Rummel

Артист

Martin Rummel

Релиз Whettam: Complete Cello Music

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Concerto Drammatico for Cello and Orchestra, Ww 73 (1999): I. Scena

Concerto Drammatico for Cello and Orchestra, Ww 73 (1999): I. Scena

Martin Rummel

,

Sinfonia da Camera

,

Ian Hobson

Whettam: Complete Cello Music

11:25

2

Трек Concerto Drammatico for Cello and Orchestra, Ww 73 (1999): II. Danza Vigorosa

Concerto Drammatico for Cello and Orchestra, Ww 73 (1999): II. Danza Vigorosa

Martin Rummel

,

Sinfonia da Camera

,

Ian Hobson

Whettam: Complete Cello Music

8:37

3

Трек Concerto Drammatico for Cello and Orchestra, Ww 73 (1999): III. Scena Ultima

Concerto Drammatico for Cello and Orchestra, Ww 73 (1999): III. Scena Ultima

Martin Rummel

,

Sinfonia da Camera

,

Ian Hobson

Whettam: Complete Cello Music

12:37

4

Трек Romanza No. 1 for Cello Solo, Ww 63/3 (1993): Andante Cantabile - Allegro Ma Non Troppo - Andante Cantabile Come Prima

Romanza No. 1 for Cello Solo, Ww 63/3 (1993): Andante Cantabile - Allegro Ma Non Troppo - Andante Cantabile Come Prima

Martin Rummel

Whettam: Complete Cello Music

6:42

5

Трек Romanza No. 2 for Cello Solo, Ww 75/1 (2000): Andante Cantabile - Leggiero Con Moto - Andante Come Prima

Romanza No. 2 for Cello Solo, Ww 75/1 (2000): Andante Cantabile - Leggiero Con Moto - Andante Come Prima

Martin Rummel

Whettam: Complete Cello Music

5:36

6

Трек Solo Cello Sonata, Ww 60 (1990/96): I. Ardente

Solo Cello Sonata, Ww 60 (1990/96): I. Ardente

Martin Rummel

Whettam: Complete Cello Music

7:55

7

Трек Solo Cello Sonata, Ww 60 (1990/96): II. Fuga: Con Energico

Solo Cello Sonata, Ww 60 (1990/96): II. Fuga: Con Energico

Martin Rummel

Whettam: Complete Cello Music

5:24

8

Трек Solo Cello Sonata, Ww 60 (1990/96): III. Canto Elegiaco - Ancora Ardente: Sonoramente

Solo Cello Sonata, Ww 60 (1990/96): III. Canto Elegiaco - Ancora Ardente: Sonoramente

Martin Rummel

Whettam: Complete Cello Music

8:42

9

Трек Ballade Hébraïque for Cello and Orchestra, Ww 47/3 (1999)

Ballade Hébraïque for Cello and Orchestra, Ww 47/3 (1999)

Martin Rummel

,

Woolaston Festival Orchestra

,

Graham Whettam

Whettam: Complete Cello Music

12:20

Информация о правообладателе: paladino music
Волна по релизу

Волна по релизу


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Релиз David Popper: Complete Transcriptions for Violoncello & Piano
David Popper: Complete Transcriptions for Violoncello & Piano2023 · Сингл · Mari Kato
Релиз Johann Stiastny: Works for Two Violoncellos, Vol. 2
Johann Stiastny: Works for Two Violoncellos, Vol. 22023 · Сингл · Alexander Hülshoff
Релиз Beethoven: Clarinet Trios
Beethoven: Clarinet Trios2023 · Сингл · Günter Schraml
Релиз Beethoven: Complete Cello Sonatas
Beethoven: Complete Cello Sonatas2023 · Сингл · Martin Rummel
Релиз Bach: Cello Suites Nos. 2, 3 & 6
Bach: Cello Suites Nos. 2, 3 & 62023 · Сингл · Martin Rummel
Релиз Reinhard Cebulla & Martin Rummel: Suite Opus Eins
Reinhard Cebulla & Martin Rummel: Suite Opus Eins2023 · Сингл · Sinfonia da Camera
Релиз Bottesini: Three Gran Duettos for Cello and Bass
Bottesini: Three Gran Duettos for Cello and Bass2022 · Сингл · Christine Hoock
Релиз Johann Stiastny: Works for Two Violoncellos, Vol. 1
Johann Stiastny: Works for Two Violoncellos, Vol. 12022 · Сингл · Martin Rummel
Релиз David Popper: Works for Cello and Piano, Vol. 1
David Popper: Works for Cello and Piano, Vol. 12022 · Сингл · Mari Kato
Релиз Salut D'amour (Encores for Cello and Piano)
Salut D'amour (Encores for Cello and Piano)2020 · Сингл · Stefan Stroissnig
Релиз Duport & Battanchon: Etudes for Cello
Duport & Battanchon: Etudes for Cello2020 · Сингл · Martin Rummel
Релиз David Popper: Etudes for Cello, Op. 76
David Popper: Etudes for Cello, Op. 762020 · Сингл · Martin Rummel
Релиз Poulenc: Chamber Music, Vol. 2
Poulenc: Chamber Music, Vol. 22020 · Сингл · Damien Gastl
Релиз Bach: (Re)Inventions, Vol. 2
Bach: (Re)Inventions, Vol. 22019 · Сингл · Eric Lamb

Похожие артисты

Martin Rummel
Артист

Martin Rummel

Marc Coppey
Артист

Marc Coppey

Zara Nelsova
Артист

Zara Nelsova

Leslie Parnas
Артист

Leslie Parnas

Velleda C. Miragias
Артист

Velleda C. Miragias

Hélène Porcher
Артист

Hélène Porcher

TrioVanBeethoven
Артист

TrioVanBeethoven

Colin Carr
Артист

Colin Carr

Ivan Gajan
Артист

Ivan Gajan

Duo Arp Frantz
Артист

Duo Arp Frantz

Trio Bell' Arte
Артист

Trio Bell' Arte

Rainer Zipperling
Артист

Rainer Zipperling

Csaba Onczay
Артист

Csaba Onczay