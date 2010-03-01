О нас

Martin Rummel

Martin Rummel

,

Kurt Azesberger

,

Ursula Langmayr

Сингл  ·  2010

Schlee: "Ich, Hiob"

#Классическая
Martin Rummel

Артист

Martin Rummel

Релиз Schlee: "Ich, Hiob"

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Wer Klagt?

Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Wer Klagt?

Kurt Azesberger

,

Matthias Schulz

,

Anneliese Fuchsluger

,

Matthias Eckart

,

Wolfgang Zuser

Schlee: "Ich, Hiob"

2:48

2

Трек Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Näherung

Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Näherung

Kurt Azesberger

,

Martin Rummel

,

Matthias Schulz

,

Anneliese Fuchsluger

,

Matthias Eckart

,

Wolfgang Zuser

Schlee: "Ich, Hiob"

2:57

3

Трек Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Der Verlust

Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Der Verlust

Kurt Azesberger

,

Martin Rummel

Schlee: "Ich, Hiob"

5:04

4

Трек Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Klage

Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Klage

Kurt Azesberger

,

Martin Rummel

,

Matthias Schulz

,

Anneliese Fuchsluger

,

Matthias Eckart

,

Wolfgang Zuser

Schlee: "Ich, Hiob"

4:14

5

Трек Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Genesis

Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Genesis

Kurt Azesberger

,

Martin Rummel

Schlee: "Ich, Hiob"

4:40

6

Трек Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Psalm

Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Psalm

Kurt Azesberger

,

Dávid Ottmár

Schlee: "Ich, Hiob"

4:41

7

Трек Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Die Frage

Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Die Frage

Kurt Azesberger

,

Dávid Ottmár

,

Anneliese Fuchsluger

,

Wolfgang Zuser

,

Matthias Eckart

Schlee: "Ich, Hiob"

2:54

8

Трек Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Die Selbstzweifel

Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Die Selbstzweifel

Kurt Azesberger

,

Dávid Ottmár

,

Matthias Schulz

,

Anneliese Fuchsluger

,

Wolfgang Zuser

,

Matthias Eckart

Schlee: "Ich, Hiob"

3:12

9

Трек Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Über das Verstummen

Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Über das Verstummen

Kurt Azesberger

,

Matthias Schulz

,

Anneliese Fuchsluger

,

Matthias Eckart

,

Wolfgang Zuser

Schlee: "Ich, Hiob"

2:09

10

Трек Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Die zwei Gesichter Gottes

Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Die zwei Gesichter Gottes

Kurt Azesberger

,

Dávid Ottmár

,

Martin Rummel

Schlee: "Ich, Hiob"

5:27

11

Трек Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Der Fluch

Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Der Fluch

Kurt Azesberger

,

Dávid Ottmár

,

Martin Rummel

Schlee: "Ich, Hiob"

2:44

12

Трек Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Unversöhnt

Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Unversöhnt

Kurt Azesberger

,

Martin Rummel

,

Matthias Schulz

,

Anneliese Fuchsluger

,

Matthias Eckart

,

Wolfgang Zuser

Schlee: "Ich, Hiob"

3:01

13

Трек Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Der Raum

Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Der Raum

Kurt Azesberger

,

Ursula Langmayr

,

Martin Rummel

,

Matthias Schulz

,

Anneliese Fuchsluger

,

Matthias Eckart

,

Wolfgang Zuser

Schlee: "Ich, Hiob"

5:16

14

Трек Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Die Begegnung mit dem Engel

Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Die Begegnung mit dem Engel

Kurt Azesberger

,

Ursula Langmayr

,

Martin Rummel

,

Veronika Schulz

Schlee: "Ich, Hiob"

2:00

15

Трек Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Vater und Sohn

Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Vater und Sohn

Kurt Azesberger

,

Martin Rummel

,

Matthias Schulz

,

Anneliese Fuchsluger

,

Matthias Eckart

,

Wolfgang Zuser

Schlee: "Ich, Hiob"

3:34

16

Трек Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Die Fragen

Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Die Fragen

Ursula Langmayr

,

Veronika Schulz

,

Dávid Ottmár

,

Matthias Schulz

,

Matthias Eckart

,

Anneliese Fuchsluger

,

Wolfgang Zuser

Schlee: "Ich, Hiob"

3:34

17

Трек Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Trotzige Demut

Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Trotzige Demut

Kurt Azesberger

Schlee: "Ich, Hiob"

2:13

18

Трек Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Sein Zorn

Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Sein Zorn

Kurt Azesberger

,

Dávid Ottmár

,

Martin Rummel

,

Matthias Schulz

,

Anneliese Fuchsluger

,

Wolfgang Zuser

,

Matthias Eckart

Schlee: "Ich, Hiob"

2:48

19

Трек Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Die Erzählung

Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Die Erzählung

Kurt Azesberger

,

Martin Rummel

Schlee: "Ich, Hiob"

2:56

20

Трек Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Ein fernes Echo

Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Ein fernes Echo

Kurt Azesberger

,

Ursula Langmayr

,

Veronika Schulz

Schlee: "Ich, Hiob"

3:25

21

Трек Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Die Versöhnung

Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Die Versöhnung

Kurt Azesberger

,

Ursula Langmayr

,

Dávid Ottmár

,

Martin Rummel

,

Veronika Schulz

,

Matthias Schulz

,

Matthias Eckart

,

Anneliese Fuchsluger

,

Wolfgang Zuser

Schlee: "Ich, Hiob"

4:01

22

Трек Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Sinfonia

Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Sinfonia

Kurt Azesberger

,

Ursula Langmayr

,

Dávid Ottmár

,

Martin Rummel

,

Veronika Schulz

,

Matthias Schulz

,

Matthias Eckart

,

Anneliese Fuchsluger

,

Wolfgang Zuser

Schlee: "Ich, Hiob"

4:44

23

Трек Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Das Licht

Ich, Hiob, Op. 68: Das Licht

Kurt Azesberger

,

Ursula Langmayr

,

Dávid Ottmár

,

Martin Rummel

,

Veronika Schulz

,

Matthias Schulz

,

Matthias Eckart

,

Anneliese Fuchsluger

,

Wolfgang Zuser

Schlee: "Ich, Hiob"

2:17

Информация о правообладателе: paladino music
