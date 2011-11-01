О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Martin Rummel

Martin Rummel

,

Xaver Hutter

,

Norman Shetler

Сингл  ·  2011

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

#Классическая
Martin Rummel

Артист

Martin Rummel

Релиз Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Applause: Applause Beginning (Live)

Applause: Applause Beginning (Live)

Audience

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

0:25

2

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Gute Nacht (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Gute Nacht (Live)

Xaver Hutter

,

Martin Rummel

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

1:27

3

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 1. Gute Nacht (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 1. Gute Nacht (Live)

Martin Rummel

,

Norman Shetler

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

4:13

4

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Die Wetterfahne (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Die Wetterfahne (Live)

Xaver Hutter

,

Martin Rummel

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

0:36

5

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 2. Die Wetterfahne (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 2. Die Wetterfahne (Live)

Martin Rummel

,

Norman Shetler

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

1:39

6

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Gefror'ne Tranen (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Gefror'ne Tranen (Live)

Xaver Hutter

,

Martin Rummel

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

0:29

7

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 3. Gefror'ne Tranen (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 3. Gefror'ne Tranen (Live)

Martin Rummel

,

Norman Shetler

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

2:34

8

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Erstarrung (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Erstarrung (Live)

Xaver Hutter

,

Martin Rummel

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

1:03

9

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 4. Erstarrung (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 4. Erstarrung (Live)

Martin Rummel

,

Norman Shetler

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

2:37

10

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Der Lindenbaum (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Der Lindenbaum (Live)

Xaver Hutter

,

Martin Rummel

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

0:55

11

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 5. Der Lindenbaum (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 5. Der Lindenbaum (Live)

Martin Rummel

,

Norman Shetler

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

4:37

12

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Wasserflut (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Wasserflut (Live)

Xaver Hutter

,

Martin Rummel

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

0:43

13

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 6. Wasserflut (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 6. Wasserflut (Live)

Martin Rummel

,

Norman Shetler

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

2:10

14

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Auf Dem Flusse (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Auf Dem Flusse (Live)

Xaver Hutter

,

Martin Rummel

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

0:56

15

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 7. Auf Dem Flusse (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 7. Auf Dem Flusse (Live)

Martin Rummel

,

Norman Shetler

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

3:28

16

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Rückblick (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Rückblick (Live)

Xaver Hutter

,

Martin Rummel

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

1:02

17

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 8. Rückblick (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 8. Rückblick (Live)

Martin Rummel

,

Norman Shetler

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

2:14

18

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Irrlicht (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Irrlicht (Live)

Xaver Hutter

,

Martin Rummel

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

0:34

19

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 9. Irrlicht (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 9. Irrlicht (Live)

Martin Rummel

,

Norman Shetler

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

2:37

20

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Rast (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Rast (Live)

Xaver Hutter

,

Martin Rummel

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

0:50

21

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 10. Rast (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 10. Rast (Live)

Martin Rummel

,

Norman Shetler

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

3:04

22

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Frühlingstraum (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Frühlingstraum (Live)

Xaver Hutter

,

Martin Rummel

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

1:05

23

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 11. Frühlingstraum (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 11. Frühlingstraum (Live)

Martin Rummel

,

Norman Shetler

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

3:33

24

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Einsamkeit (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Einsamkeit (Live)

Xaver Hutter

,

Martin Rummel

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

0:32

25

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 12. Einsamkeit (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 12. Einsamkeit (Live)

Martin Rummel

,

Norman Shetler

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

2:32

26

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Die Post (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Die Post (Live)

Xaver Hutter

,

Martin Rummel

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

0:35

27

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 13. Die Post (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 13. Die Post (Live)

Martin Rummel

,

Norman Shetler

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

2:10

28

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Der Greise Kopf (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Der Greise Kopf (Live)

Xaver Hutter

,

Martin Rummel

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

0:34

29

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 14. Der Greise Kopf (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 14. Der Greise Kopf (Live)

Martin Rummel

,

Norman Shetler

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

2:40

30

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Die Krähe (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Die Krähe (Live)

Xaver Hutter

,

Martin Rummel

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

0:34

31

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 15. Die Krähe (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 15. Die Krähe (Live)

Martin Rummel

,

Norman Shetler

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

1:49

32

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Letzte Hoffnung (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Letzte Hoffnung (Live)

Xaver Hutter

,

Martin Rummel

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

0:35

33

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 16. Letzte Hoffnung (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 16. Letzte Hoffnung (Live)

Martin Rummel

,

Norman Shetler

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

1:52

34

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Im Dorfe (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Im Dorfe (Live)

Xaver Hutter

,

Martin Rummel

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

0:42

35

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 17. Im Dorfe (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 17. Im Dorfe (Live)

Martin Rummel

,

Norman Shetler

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

3:16

36

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Der Stürmische Morgen (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Der Stürmische Morgen (Live)

Xaver Hutter

,

Martin Rummel

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

0:33

37

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 18. Der Stürmische Morgen (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 18. Der Stürmische Morgen (Live)

Martin Rummel

,

Norman Shetler

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

0:48

38

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Täuschung (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Täuschung (Live)

Xaver Hutter

,

Martin Rummel

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

0:33

39

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 19. Täuschung (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 19. Täuschung (Live)

Martin Rummel

,

Norman Shetler

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

1:26

40

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Der Wegweiser (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Der Wegweiser (Live)

Xaver Hutter

,

Martin Rummel

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

0:48

41

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 20. Der Wegweiser (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 20. Der Wegweiser (Live)

Martin Rummel

,

Norman Shetler

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

3:57

42

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Das Wirtshaus (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Das Wirtshaus (Live)

Xaver Hutter

,

Martin Rummel

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

0:51

43

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 21. Das Wirtshaus (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 21. Das Wirtshaus (Live)

Martin Rummel

,

Norman Shetler

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

3:42

44

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Mut (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Mut (Live)

Xaver Hutter

,

Martin Rummel

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

0:30

45

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 22. Mut (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 22. Mut (Live)

Martin Rummel

,

Norman Shetler

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

1:22

46

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Die Nebensonnen (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Die Nebensonnen (Live)

Xaver Hutter

,

Martin Rummel

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

0:31

47

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 23. Die Nebensonnen (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 23. Die Nebensonnen (Live)

Martin Rummel

,

Norman Shetler

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

2:28

48

Трек Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Der Leiermann - No. 24. Der Leiermann (Live)

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Der Leiermann - No. 24. Der Leiermann (Live)

Xaver Hutter

,

Martin Rummel

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

4:32

49

Трек Applause: Applause End (Live)

Applause: Applause End (Live)

Audience

Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]

0:32

Информация о правообладателе: paladino music
Волна по релизу

Волна по релизу


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Релиз David Popper: Complete Transcriptions for Violoncello & Piano
David Popper: Complete Transcriptions for Violoncello & Piano2023 · Сингл · Mari Kato
Релиз Johann Stiastny: Works for Two Violoncellos, Vol. 2
Johann Stiastny: Works for Two Violoncellos, Vol. 22023 · Сингл · Alexander Hülshoff
Релиз Beethoven: Clarinet Trios
Beethoven: Clarinet Trios2023 · Сингл · Günter Schraml
Релиз Beethoven: Complete Cello Sonatas
Beethoven: Complete Cello Sonatas2023 · Сингл · Martin Rummel
Релиз Bach: Cello Suites Nos. 2, 3 & 6
Bach: Cello Suites Nos. 2, 3 & 62023 · Сингл · Martin Rummel
Релиз Reinhard Cebulla & Martin Rummel: Suite Opus Eins
Reinhard Cebulla & Martin Rummel: Suite Opus Eins2023 · Сингл · Sinfonia da Camera
Релиз Bottesini: Three Gran Duettos for Cello and Bass
Bottesini: Three Gran Duettos for Cello and Bass2022 · Сингл · Christine Hoock
Релиз Johann Stiastny: Works for Two Violoncellos, Vol. 1
Johann Stiastny: Works for Two Violoncellos, Vol. 12022 · Сингл · Martin Rummel
Релиз David Popper: Works for Cello and Piano, Vol. 1
David Popper: Works for Cello and Piano, Vol. 12022 · Сингл · Mari Kato
Релиз Salut D'amour (Encores for Cello and Piano)
Salut D'amour (Encores for Cello and Piano)2020 · Сингл · Stefan Stroissnig
Релиз Duport & Battanchon: Etudes for Cello
Duport & Battanchon: Etudes for Cello2020 · Сингл · Martin Rummel
Релиз David Popper: Etudes for Cello, Op. 76
David Popper: Etudes for Cello, Op. 762020 · Сингл · Martin Rummel
Релиз Poulenc: Chamber Music, Vol. 2
Poulenc: Chamber Music, Vol. 22020 · Сингл · Damien Gastl
Релиз Bach: (Re)Inventions, Vol. 2
Bach: (Re)Inventions, Vol. 22019 · Сингл · Eric Lamb

Похожие артисты

Martin Rummel
Артист

Martin Rummel

Marc Coppey
Артист

Marc Coppey

Zara Nelsova
Артист

Zara Nelsova

Leslie Parnas
Артист

Leslie Parnas

Velleda C. Miragias
Артист

Velleda C. Miragias

Hélène Porcher
Артист

Hélène Porcher

TrioVanBeethoven
Артист

TrioVanBeethoven

Colin Carr
Артист

Colin Carr

Ivan Gajan
Артист

Ivan Gajan

Duo Arp Frantz
Артист

Duo Arp Frantz

Trio Bell' Arte
Артист

Trio Bell' Arte

Rainer Zipperling
Артист

Rainer Zipperling

Csaba Onczay
Артист

Csaba Onczay