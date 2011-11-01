Сингл · 2011
Müller/Schubert (Arr. Rummel): Winterreise [Live]
#
Название
Альбом
2
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Gute Nacht (Live)
1:27
3
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 1. Gute Nacht (Live)
4:13
4
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Die Wetterfahne (Live)
0:36
5
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 2. Die Wetterfahne (Live)
1:39
6
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Gefror'ne Tranen (Live)
0:29
7
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 3. Gefror'ne Tranen (Live)
2:34
8
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Erstarrung (Live)
1:03
9
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 4. Erstarrung (Live)
2:37
10
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Der Lindenbaum (Live)
0:55
11
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 5. Der Lindenbaum (Live)
4:37
12
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Wasserflut (Live)
0:43
13
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 6. Wasserflut (Live)
2:10
14
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Auf Dem Flusse (Live)
0:56
15
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 7. Auf Dem Flusse (Live)
3:28
16
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Rückblick (Live)
1:02
17
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 8. Rückblick (Live)
2:14
18
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Irrlicht (Live)
0:34
19
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 9. Irrlicht (Live)
2:37
20
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Rast (Live)
0:50
21
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 10. Rast (Live)
3:04
22
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Frühlingstraum (Live)
1:05
23
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 11. Frühlingstraum (Live)
3:33
24
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Einsamkeit (Live)
0:32
25
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 12. Einsamkeit (Live)
2:32
26
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Die Post (Live)
0:35
27
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 13. Die Post (Live)
2:10
28
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Der Greise Kopf (Live)
0:34
29
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 14. Der Greise Kopf (Live)
2:40
30
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Die Krähe (Live)
0:34
31
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 15. Die Krähe (Live)
1:49
32
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Letzte Hoffnung (Live)
0:35
33
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 16. Letzte Hoffnung (Live)
1:52
34
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Im Dorfe (Live)
0:42
35
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 17. Im Dorfe (Live)
3:16
36
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Der Stürmische Morgen (Live)
0:33
37
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 18. Der Stürmische Morgen (Live)
0:48
38
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Täuschung (Live)
0:33
39
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 19. Täuschung (Live)
1:26
40
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Der Wegweiser (Live)
0:48
41
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 20. Der Wegweiser (Live)
3:57
42
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Das Wirtshaus (Live)
0:51
43
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 21. Das Wirtshaus (Live)
3:42
44
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Mut (Live)
0:30
45
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 22. Mut (Live)
1:22
46
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Die Nebensonnen (Live)
0:31
47
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): No. 23. Die Nebensonnen (Live)
2:28
48
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Arr. M. Rummel for Narrator, Cello and Piano): Poem: Der Leiermann - No. 24. Der Leiermann (Live)
4:32
