Сборник
Постер альбома Limitless Jazz, Vol. 49

Limitless Jazz, Vol. 49

Various Artists

Planet Blue Records USA  •  2021

1

Frenesi

Artie Shaw

2:59

2

Lover Come Back To Me

Hampton Hawes

5:07

3

Five Foot Two, Eyes Of Blue

Frisco Joe

2:21

4

Ko-Ko

Dutch Swing College Band

2:44

5

Mulligans Too, Pt. 2

Gerry Mulligan

6:46

6

Down By The Old Mill Stream

Georgie Auld

2:59

7

Sentimental Journey

Grady Martin

2:25

8

I Won't Dance

Larry Adler

3:15

9

At Last

Herb Miller Orchestra

3:49

10

I Got Rhythm (feat. Stephane Grappelli)

Django ReinhardtStephane Grappelli

2:33

11

Why Do I Lie To Myself About You

Teddy Wilson

3:07

12

Farewell Blues

Benny Goodman

2:15

13

Thrice Upon A Theme

Charles Mingus

6:44

14

My Romance

Art BlakeyThe Jazz Messengers

7:03

15

At The Jazz Band Ball

Bix Beiderbecke

2:54

