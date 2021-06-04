Limitless Jazz, Vol. 38

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Scheveningen Blues
Dutch Swing College Band
2
Don't Bring Lulu
Frisco Joe
3
When You Wore A Tulip
Don Costa's Free Loaders
4
If I Had My Way
Georgie Auld
5
All the Way
Grady Martin
6
Maple Leaf Rag
George Brunis
7
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
Edmundo Ros
8
I Won't Dance
Larry Adler
9
At Last
Herb Miller Orchestra
10
I Got Rhythm (feat. Stephane Grappelli)
Django ReinhardtStephane Grappelli
11
Why Do I Lie To Myself About You
Teddy Wilson
12
Farewell Blues
Benny GoodmanHis Orchestra
13
Thrice Upon A Theme
Charles Mingus
14
My Romance
Art BlakeyThe Jazz Messengers
15
At The Jazz Band Ball
Bix Beiderbecke