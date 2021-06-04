Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Сборник
Постер альбома Limitless Jazz, Vol. 46

Limitless Jazz, Vol. 46

Various Artists

Planet Blue Records USA  •  2021

1

Frenesi

Artie Shaw

2:59

2

Polka Dots and Moonbeams

Hampton Hawes

4:37

3

Eve

Dutch Swing College Band

2:09

4

Boodlin

Jimmy Yancey

2:57

5

I'll Remember April

Lionel Hamptonhis Sextet

3:04

6

Somebody Loves Me

Hampton Hawes

5:25

7

Sentimental Journey

Grady Martin

2:25

8

I Won't Dance

Larry Adler

3:15

9

At Last

Herb Miller Orchestra

3:49

10

I Got Rhythm (feat. Stephane Grappelli)

Django ReinhardtStephane Grappelli

2:33

11

Why Do I Lie To Myself About You

Teddy Wilson

3:07

12

Farewell Blues

Benny GoodmanHis Orchestra

2:15

13

Thrice Upon A Theme

Charles Mingus

6:44

14

My Romance

Art BlakeyThe Jazz Messengers

7:03

15

At The Jazz Band Ball

Bix Beiderbecke

2:54

1

Frenesi

Artie Shaw

2:59

2

Polka Dots and Moonbeams

Hampton Hawes

4:37

3

Eve

Dutch Swing College Band

2:09

4

Boodlin

Jimmy Yancey

2:57

5

I'll Remember April

Lionel Hamptonhis Sextet

3:04

6

Somebody Loves Me

Hampton Hawes

5:25

7

Sentimental Journey

Grady Martin

2:25

8

I Won't Dance

Larry Adler

3:15

9

At Last

Herb Miller Orchestra

3:49

10

I Got Rhythm (feat. Stephane Grappelli)

Django ReinhardtStephane Grappelli

2:33

11

Why Do I Lie To Myself About You

Teddy Wilson

3:07

12

Farewell Blues

Benny GoodmanHis Orchestra

2:15

13

Thrice Upon A Theme

Charles Mingus

6:44

14

My Romance

Art BlakeyThe Jazz Messengers

7:03

15

At The Jazz Band Ball

Bix Beiderbecke

2:54