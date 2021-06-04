Your device does not support JavaScript!

Сборник
Постер альбома Limitless Jazz, Vol. 37

Limitless Jazz, Vol. 37

Various Artists

Planet Blue Records USA  •  2021

1

Tie A Yellow Ribbon Round The Old Oak Tree

JohnnyJerry

2:20

2

Yes We Have No Bananas

Knuckles O'Toole

2:12

3

Don't Take Your Love From Me

Billy Daniels

3:02

4

Ko-Ko

Dutch Swing College Band

2:44

5

Big D Blues

Hot Lips PageHis Orchestra

2:52

6

Chicago

Grady Martin

2:23

7

This Magic Moment

Earl Grant

1:52

8

I Won't Dance

Larry Adler

3:15

9

At Last

Herb Miller Orchestra

3:49

10

I Got Rhythm (feat. Stephane Grappelli)

Django ReinhardtStephane Grappelli

2:33

11

Why Do I Lie To Myself About You

Teddy Wilson

3:07

12

Farewell Blues

Benny GoodmanHis Orchestra

2:15

13

Thrice Upon A Theme

Charles Mingus

6:44

14

My Romance

Art BlakeyThe Jazz Messengers

7:03

15

At The Jazz Band Ball

Bix Beiderbecke

2:54

