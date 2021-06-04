Limitless Jazz, Vol. 37

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Tie A Yellow Ribbon Round The Old Oak Tree
JohnnyJerry
2
Yes We Have No Bananas
Knuckles O'Toole
3
Don't Take Your Love From Me
Billy Daniels
4
Ko-Ko
Dutch Swing College Band
5
Big D Blues
Hot Lips PageHis Orchestra
6
Chicago
Grady Martin
7
This Magic Moment
Earl Grant
8
I Won't Dance
Larry Adler
9
At Last
Herb Miller Orchestra
10
I Got Rhythm (feat. Stephane Grappelli)
Django ReinhardtStephane Grappelli
11
Why Do I Lie To Myself About You
Teddy Wilson
12
Farewell Blues
Benny GoodmanHis Orchestra
13
Thrice Upon A Theme
Charles Mingus
14
My Romance
Art BlakeyThe Jazz Messengers
15
At The Jazz Band Ball
Bix Beiderbecke