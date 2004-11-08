Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома White Magic

White Magic

Daniel Johnston

Eternal Yip Eye Music  • Alternative  • 2004

1

Philosophy 101

Daniel Johnston

3:43

2

Every Day

Daniel Johnston

0:27

3

When We All Become Famous in the Sky

Daniel Johnston

0:55

4

Artificial Smiles

Daniel Johnston

2:44

5

Story to Tell

Daniel Johnston

2:32

6

Rejected

Daniel Johnston

4:37

7

Life Is Full of Joy

Daniel Johnston

1:27

8

In the Palm

Daniel Johnston

0:19

9

In a Lifetime

Daniel Johnston

6:55

10

I'm Just a Fool for You

Daniel Johnston

1:44

11

Give Me Your Hand

Daniel Johnston

1:29

12

Dear Abby

Daniel Johnston

0:08

13

Boogie

Daniel Johnston

1:37

14

Terminal Romance

Daniel Johnston

4:09

15

You Are the One

Daniel Johnston

2:30

16

Super Person

Daniel Johnston

2:30

17

Spirit World Rising

Daniel Johnston

2:39

18

Tears Stupid Tears

Daniel Johnston

4:14

19

The End Is Near

Daniel Johnston

4:18

20

Careless Soul

Daniel Johnston

2:18

21

Piano Interlude

Daniel Johnston

2:54

22

I Wish I Were Black

Daniel Johnston

4:10

23

Closer to the Truth

Daniel Johnston

3:41

24

Holy, Holy, Holy

Daniel Johnston

3:06

25

Do It Right

Daniel Johnston

5:03

26

White Magic

Daniel Johnston

4:19

