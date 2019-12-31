Merry Christmas

Слушатели
Daniel Johnston
1
A Recorded Message
2
Where the Soul Never Dies
3
Held the Hand
4
Golly Gee
5
And Then She Kissed Me
6
Casper the Friendly Ghost
7
Christmas in the Loony Bin
8
Fool on the Hill
9
Don't Play Cards with Satan
10
Laura Hadley
11
Lord, Give Me Hope
12
Whiz Kid
13
The River of No Return
Chicago 2017
Daniel Johnston at Home Live
Live @ Albertstudios
Sinning Is Easy EP
Welcome to My World
Lost and Found
