Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas

Daniel Johnston

Eternal Yip Eye Music  • Alternative  • 1988

1

A Recorded Message

Daniel Johnston

1:19

2

Where the Soul Never Dies

Daniel Johnston

1:24

3

Held the Hand

Daniel Johnston

3:08

4

Golly Gee

Daniel Johnston

2:02

5

And Then She Kissed Me

Daniel Johnston

3:00

6

Casper the Friendly Ghost

Daniel Johnston

2:41

7

Christmas in the Loony Bin

Daniel Johnston

2:05

8

Fool on the Hill

Daniel Johnston

0:27

9

Don't Play Cards with Satan

Daniel Johnston

3:28

10

Laura Hadley

Daniel Johnston

3:24

11

Lord, Give Me Hope

Daniel Johnston

5:41

12

Whiz Kid

Daniel Johnston

2:03

13

The River of No Return

Daniel Johnston

0:38

1

A Recorded Message

Daniel Johnston

1:19

2

Where the Soul Never Dies

Daniel Johnston

1:24

3

Held the Hand

Daniel Johnston

3:08

4

Golly Gee

Daniel Johnston

2:02

5

And Then She Kissed Me

Daniel Johnston

3:00

6

Casper the Friendly Ghost

Daniel Johnston

2:41

7

Christmas in the Loony Bin

Daniel Johnston

2:05

8

Fool on the Hill

Daniel Johnston

0:27

9

Don't Play Cards with Satan

Daniel Johnston

3:28

10

Laura Hadley

Daniel Johnston

3:24

11

Lord, Give Me Hope

Daniel Johnston

5:41

12

Whiz Kid

Daniel Johnston

2:03

13

The River of No Return

Daniel Johnston

0:38

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Chicago 2017

Chicago 2017

Постер альбома Daniel Johnston at Home Live

Daniel Johnston at Home Live

Постер альбома Live @ Albertstudios

Live @ Albertstudios

Постер альбома Sinning Is Easy EP

Sinning Is Easy EP

Постер альбома Welcome to My World

Welcome to My World

Постер альбома Lost and Found

Lost and Found