Альбом
Постер альбома Artistic Vice

Artistic Vice

Daniel Johnston

Eternal Yip Eye Music  • Alternative  • 1989

1

My Life is Starting Over

Daniel Johnston

2:06

2

Honey I Sure Miss You

Daniel Johnston

3:22

3

I Feel so High

Daniel Johnston

3:20

4

A Ghostly Story

Daniel Johnston

2:57

5

Tell Me Now

Daniel Johnston

3:28

6

Easy Listening

Daniel Johnston

2:09

7

I Know Casper

Daniel Johnston

2:01

8

The Startling Facts

Daniel Johnston

1:54

9

Hoping

Daniel Johnston

0:46

10

It's Got to Be Good

Daniel Johnston

2:16

11

Happy Soul

Daniel Johnston

3:54

12

The Dream Is Over

Daniel Johnston

1:44

13

Love of My Life

Daniel Johnston

2:35

14

I Killed the Monster

Daniel Johnston

3:57

15

Laurie

Daniel Johnston

2:22

16

Fate Will Get Done

Daniel Johnston

5:08

17

I Get Depressed When You Undress (Bonus Track)

Daniel Johnston

1:27

18

I Feel so High (Demo) (Bonus Track)

Daniel Johnston

2:49

19

Laurie (Demo) (Bonus Track)

Daniel Johnston

2:30

20

The Monster Inside of Me (Bonus Track)

Daniel Johnston

2:26

