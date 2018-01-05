Слушатели
Daniel Johnston
1
Devil Town
2
Spirit World Rising
Daniel JohnstonLee RanaldoSteve Shelley
3
Held the Hand
4
Lord, Give Me Hope
5
Some Things Last a Long Time
Daniel JohnstonKramer
6
Tears Stupid Tears
7
Don't Play Cards with Satan
8
True Love Will Find You in the End
9
Got to Get You into My Life
10
Careless Soul
11
Funeral Home
12
Softly and Tenderly
13
Devil Town (Demo) (Bonus Track)
14
Spirit World Rising (Demo) (Bonus Track)
15
Held the Hand (Demo) (Bonus Track)
16
Don't Play Cards with Satan (Demo) (Bonus Track)
17
Tears Stupid Tears (Demo) (Bonus Track)
Chicago 2017
Daniel Johnston at Home Live
Live @ Albertstudios
Sinning Is Easy EP
Welcome to My World
Lost and Found
