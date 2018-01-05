Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома 1990

1990

Daniel Johnston

Eternal Yip Eye Music  • Alternative  • 1990

1

Devil Town

Daniel Johnston

1:05

2

Spirit World Rising

Daniel JohnstonLee RanaldoSteve Shelley

6:14

3

Held the Hand

Daniel Johnston

1:42

4

Lord, Give Me Hope

Daniel Johnston

6:25

5

Some Things Last a Long Time

Daniel JohnstonKramer

4:54

6

Tears Stupid Tears

Daniel Johnston

3:27

7

Don't Play Cards with Satan

Daniel Johnston

4:23

8

True Love Will Find You in the End

Daniel Johnston

1:51

9

Got to Get You into My Life

Daniel Johnston

4:26

10

Careless Soul

Daniel Johnston

2:23

11

Funeral Home

Daniel Johnston

3:13

12

Softly and Tenderly

Daniel Johnston

4:50

13

Devil Town (Demo) (Bonus Track)

Daniel Johnston

0:35

14

Spirit World Rising (Demo) (Bonus Track)

Daniel Johnston

3:08

15

Held the Hand (Demo) (Bonus Track)

Daniel Johnston

1:32

16

Don't Play Cards with Satan (Demo) (Bonus Track)

Daniel Johnston

3:47

17

Tears Stupid Tears (Demo) (Bonus Track)

Daniel Johnston

4:12

