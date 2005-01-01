Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Hope And Desire

Hope And Desire

Susan Tedeschi

Verve Forecast  • Блюз  • 2005

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома On The Road Again

On The Road Again

Постер альбома Be Here Now

Be Here Now

Постер альбома Be Here Now (feat. Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks)

Be Here Now (feat. Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks)

Постер альбома I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free (Edit)

I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free (Edit)

Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Wynton Marsalis Septet, Wynton Marsalis
2018
Постер альбома I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free (feat. Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks)

I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free (feat. Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks)

Постер альбома Color of the Blues (feat. Susan Tedeschi)

Color of the Blues (feat. Susan Tedeschi)

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Gulf Coast Blues & Impressions - A Hurricane Relief Benefit

Gulf Coast Blues & Impressions - A Hurricane Relief Benefit

Постер альбома Sunday At The Village Vanguard [Keepnews Collection]

Sunday At The Village Vanguard [Keepnews Collection]

Постер альбома Music For Zen Meditation

Music For Zen Meditation

Постер альбома Thread of Life

Thread of Life

Постер альбома Eric Burdon

Eric Burdon

Постер альбома En visitant l'expo

En visitant l'expo