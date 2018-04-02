Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Сингл
Постер альбома I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free (Edit)

I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free (Edit)

Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Wynton Marsalis Septet, Wynton Marsalis

Blue Engine Records  • Джаз  • 2018

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома On The Road Again

On The Road Again

Постер альбома Be Here Now

Be Here Now

Постер альбома Be Here Now (feat. Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks)

Be Here Now (feat. Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks)

Постер альбома I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free (feat. Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks)

I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free (feat. Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks)

Постер альбома Color of the Blues (feat. Susan Tedeschi)

Color of the Blues (feat. Susan Tedeschi)

Постер альбома Back To The River

Back To The River

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Your Cheatin' Heart

Your Cheatin' Heart

Постер альбома Shine On Rainy Day

Shine On Rainy Day

Постер альбома Wild Side of Life

Wild Side of Life

Постер альбома Payday

Payday

Постер альбома Up On The Ridge

Up On The Ridge

Постер альбома How Does It Feel?

How Does It Feel?