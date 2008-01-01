Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Back To The River

Back To The River

Susan Tedeschi

Verve Forecast  • Блюз  • 2008

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома On The Road Again

On The Road Again

Постер альбома Be Here Now

Be Here Now

Постер альбома Be Here Now (feat. Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks)

Be Here Now (feat. Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks)

Постер альбома I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free (Edit)

I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free (Edit)

Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Wynton Marsalis Septet, Wynton Marsalis
2018
Постер альбома I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free (feat. Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks)

I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free (feat. Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks)

Постер альбома Color of the Blues (feat. Susan Tedeschi)

Color of the Blues (feat. Susan Tedeschi)

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Hope And Desire

Hope And Desire

Постер альбома Albatross (with David Gilmour) [Live from The London Palladium]

Albatross (with David Gilmour) [Live from The London Palladium]

Постер альбома Nowhere Left to Go

Nowhere Left to Go

Постер альбома From A Room: Volume 1

From A Room: Volume 1

Постер альбома Jazz Blues Fusion

Jazz Blues Fusion

Постер альбома Spectacular Class

Spectacular Class