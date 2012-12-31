Сингл · 2012
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
1
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XX Vingtieme Ordre: La Princesse Marie Premiere Partie
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
0:54
2
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XX Vingtieme Ordre: La Princesse Marie Seconde Partie
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
1:15
3
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XX Vingtieme Ordre: La Princesse Marie 3me Partie: Air dans le goût Polonois
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
1:19
4
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XX Vingtieme Ordre: La Boufonne
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
1:55
5
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XX Vingtieme Ordre: Les Chérubins, ou L'aimable Lazure
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:49
6
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XX Vingtieme Ordre: La Croûilli, ou La Couperinéte
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
5:18
7
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XX Vingtieme Ordre: La Fine Madelon, La douce Janneton ces deux Pieces se joüent alternativement (1)
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
3:04
8
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XX Vingtieme Ordre: La Fine Madelon, La douce Janneton ces deux Pieces se joüent alternativement (2)
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:50
9
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XX Vingtieme Ordre: La Fine Madelon, La douce Janneton ces deux Pieces se joüent alternativement (3)
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
1:45
10
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XX Vingtieme Ordre: La Sezile 1
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
1:39
11
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XX Vingtieme Ordre: Les Tambourins
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
1:40
12
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXI Vingt-unieme Ordre: La Reine des Coeurs
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
3:36
13
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXI Vingt-unieme Ordre: La Bondissante
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:02
14
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXI Vingt-unieme Ordre: La Couperin
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
3:25
15
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXI Vingt-unieme Ordre: La Harpée
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
3:21
16
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXI Vingt-unieme Ordre: La Petite Pince-Sans-rire
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:38
17
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXII Vingt-douxiéme Ordre: Le Trophée
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
1:31
18
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXII Vingt-douxiéme Ordre: Premier Air pour la suite du Trophée
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
0:54
19
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXII Vingt-douxiéme Ordre: Second Air
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:25
20
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXII Vingt-douxiéme Ordre: Le point du jour, allemande
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:49
21
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXII Vingt-douxiéme Ordre: L'Anguille
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:11
22
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXII Vingt-douxiéme Ordre: Le Croc-en-jambe
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:01
23
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXII Vingt-douxiéme Ordre: Menuets Croisés
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:52
24
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXII Vingt-douxiéme Ordre: Les Tours de Passe-passe
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:48
25
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIII Vingt-troisiéme Ordre: L'Audacieuse
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
3:19
26
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIII Vingt-troisiéme Ordre: Les Tricoteuses
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:08
27
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIII Vingt-troisiéme Ordre: L'Arlequine
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
1:48
28
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIII Vingt-troisiéme Ordre: Les Gondoles de Délos
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
6:36
29
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIII Vingt-troisiéme Ordre: Les Satires Chevre-pieds
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
4:37
30
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIV Vingt-quatriéme Ordre: Les Vieux Seigneurs, sarabande grave
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
4:12
31
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIV Vingt-quatriéme Ordre: Les Jeunes Seigneurs (Cy-devant les petits Maitres)
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
3:27
32
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIV Vingt-quatriéme Ordre: Les Dars-homicides
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:40
33
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIV Vingt-quatriéme Ordre: Les Guirlandes
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
5:45
34
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIV Vingt-quatriéme Ordre: Les Brinborions
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
3:49
35
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIV Vingt-quatriéme Ordre: La Divine-Babiche, ou les Amours-badins
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
4:30
36
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIV Vingt-quatriéme Ordre: La Belle Javotte, autre fois L'Infante
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
1:20
37
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIV Vingt-quatriéme Ordre: L'Amphibie, mouvement de passacaille
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
6:30
38
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXV Vingt-cinquiéme Ordre: La Visionaire
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
3:19
39
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXV Vingt-cinquiéme Ordre: La Misterieuse
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
4:43
40
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXV Vingt-cinquiéme Ordre: La Monflambert
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
1:56
41
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXV Vingt-cinquiéme Ordre: La Muse Victorieuse
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:46
42
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXV Vingt-cinquiéme Ordre: Les Ombres Errantes
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
3:17
43
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXVI Vingt-sixiéme Ordre: La Convalescente
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
5:16
44
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXVI Vingt-sixiéme Ordre: Gavote
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:04
45
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXVI Vingt-sixiéme Ordre: La Sophie
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:30
46
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXVI Vingt-sixiéme Ordre: L’Epineuse
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
5:18
47
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXVI Vingt-sixiéme Ordre: La Pantomime
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:48
48
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXVII Vingt-septiéme Ordre: L'Exquise, allemande
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
4:01
49
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXVII Vingt-septiéme Ordre: Les Pavots
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
4:29
50
Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXVII Vingt-septiéme Ordre: Les Chinois
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz
3:05
