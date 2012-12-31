О нас

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

и 

ещё 2

Сингл  ·  2012

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

#Классическая
Małgorzata Wojciechowska

Артист

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

Релиз François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XX Vingtieme Ordre: La Princesse Marie Premiere Partie

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XX Vingtieme Ordre: La Princesse Marie Premiere Partie

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

0:54

2

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XX Vingtieme Ordre: La Princesse Marie Seconde Partie

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XX Vingtieme Ordre: La Princesse Marie Seconde Partie

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

1:15

3

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XX Vingtieme Ordre: La Princesse Marie 3me Partie: Air dans le goût Polonois

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XX Vingtieme Ordre: La Princesse Marie 3me Partie: Air dans le goût Polonois

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

1:19

4

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XX Vingtieme Ordre: La Boufonne

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XX Vingtieme Ordre: La Boufonne

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

1:55

5

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XX Vingtieme Ordre: Les Chérubins, ou L'aimable Lazure

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XX Vingtieme Ordre: Les Chérubins, ou L'aimable Lazure

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:49

6

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XX Vingtieme Ordre: La Croûilli, ou La Couperinéte

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XX Vingtieme Ordre: La Croûilli, ou La Couperinéte

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

5:18

7

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XX Vingtieme Ordre: La Fine Madelon, La douce Janneton ces deux Pieces se joüent alternativement (1)

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XX Vingtieme Ordre: La Fine Madelon, La douce Janneton ces deux Pieces se joüent alternativement (1)

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

3:04

8

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XX Vingtieme Ordre: La Fine Madelon, La douce Janneton ces deux Pieces se joüent alternativement (2)

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XX Vingtieme Ordre: La Fine Madelon, La douce Janneton ces deux Pieces se joüent alternativement (2)

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:50

9

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XX Vingtieme Ordre: La Fine Madelon, La douce Janneton ces deux Pieces se joüent alternativement (3)

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XX Vingtieme Ordre: La Fine Madelon, La douce Janneton ces deux Pieces se joüent alternativement (3)

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

1:45

10

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XX Vingtieme Ordre: La Sezile 1

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XX Vingtieme Ordre: La Sezile 1

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

1:39

11

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XX Vingtieme Ordre: Les Tambourins

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XX Vingtieme Ordre: Les Tambourins

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

1:40

12

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXI Vingt-unieme Ordre: La Reine des Coeurs

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXI Vingt-unieme Ordre: La Reine des Coeurs

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

3:36

13

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXI Vingt-unieme Ordre: La Bondissante

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXI Vingt-unieme Ordre: La Bondissante

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:02

14

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXI Vingt-unieme Ordre: La Couperin

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXI Vingt-unieme Ordre: La Couperin

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

3:25

15

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXI Vingt-unieme Ordre: La Harpée

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXI Vingt-unieme Ordre: La Harpée

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

3:21

16

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXI Vingt-unieme Ordre: La Petite Pince-Sans-rire

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXI Vingt-unieme Ordre: La Petite Pince-Sans-rire

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:38

17

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXII Vingt-douxiéme Ordre: Le Trophée

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXII Vingt-douxiéme Ordre: Le Trophée

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

1:31

18

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXII Vingt-douxiéme Ordre: Premier Air pour la suite du Trophée

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXII Vingt-douxiéme Ordre: Premier Air pour la suite du Trophée

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

0:54

19

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXII Vingt-douxiéme Ordre: Second Air

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXII Vingt-douxiéme Ordre: Second Air

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:25

20

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXII Vingt-douxiéme Ordre: Le point du jour, allemande

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXII Vingt-douxiéme Ordre: Le point du jour, allemande

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:49

21

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXII Vingt-douxiéme Ordre: L'Anguille

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXII Vingt-douxiéme Ordre: L'Anguille

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:11

22

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXII Vingt-douxiéme Ordre: Le Croc-en-jambe

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXII Vingt-douxiéme Ordre: Le Croc-en-jambe

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:01

23

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXII Vingt-douxiéme Ordre: Menuets Croisés

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXII Vingt-douxiéme Ordre: Menuets Croisés

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:52

24

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXII Vingt-douxiéme Ordre: Les Tours de Passe-passe

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXII Vingt-douxiéme Ordre: Les Tours de Passe-passe

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:48

25

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIII Vingt-troisiéme Ordre: L'Audacieuse

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIII Vingt-troisiéme Ordre: L'Audacieuse

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

3:19

26

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIII Vingt-troisiéme Ordre: Les Tricoteuses

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIII Vingt-troisiéme Ordre: Les Tricoteuses

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:08

27

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIII Vingt-troisiéme Ordre: L'Arlequine

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIII Vingt-troisiéme Ordre: L'Arlequine

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

1:48

28

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIII Vingt-troisiéme Ordre: Les Gondoles de Délos

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIII Vingt-troisiéme Ordre: Les Gondoles de Délos

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

6:36

29

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIII Vingt-troisiéme Ordre: Les Satires Chevre-pieds

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIII Vingt-troisiéme Ordre: Les Satires Chevre-pieds

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

4:37

30

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIV Vingt-quatriéme Ordre: Les Vieux Seigneurs, sarabande grave

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIV Vingt-quatriéme Ordre: Les Vieux Seigneurs, sarabande grave

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

4:12

31

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIV Vingt-quatriéme Ordre: Les Jeunes Seigneurs (Cy-devant les petits Maitres)

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIV Vingt-quatriéme Ordre: Les Jeunes Seigneurs (Cy-devant les petits Maitres)

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

3:27

32

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIV Vingt-quatriéme Ordre: Les Dars-homicides

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIV Vingt-quatriéme Ordre: Les Dars-homicides

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:40

33

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIV Vingt-quatriéme Ordre: Les Guirlandes

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIV Vingt-quatriéme Ordre: Les Guirlandes

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

5:45

34

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIV Vingt-quatriéme Ordre: Les Brinborions

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIV Vingt-quatriéme Ordre: Les Brinborions

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

3:49

35

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIV Vingt-quatriéme Ordre: La Divine-Babiche, ou les Amours-badins

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIV Vingt-quatriéme Ordre: La Divine-Babiche, ou les Amours-badins

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

4:30

36

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIV Vingt-quatriéme Ordre: La Belle Javotte, autre fois L'Infante

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIV Vingt-quatriéme Ordre: La Belle Javotte, autre fois L'Infante

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

1:20

37

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIV Vingt-quatriéme Ordre: L'Amphibie, mouvement de passacaille

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXIV Vingt-quatriéme Ordre: L'Amphibie, mouvement de passacaille

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

6:30

38

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXV Vingt-cinquiéme Ordre: La Visionaire

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXV Vingt-cinquiéme Ordre: La Visionaire

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

3:19

39

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXV Vingt-cinquiéme Ordre: La Misterieuse

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXV Vingt-cinquiéme Ordre: La Misterieuse

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

4:43

40

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXV Vingt-cinquiéme Ordre: La Monflambert

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXV Vingt-cinquiéme Ordre: La Monflambert

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

1:56

41

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXV Vingt-cinquiéme Ordre: La Muse Victorieuse

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXV Vingt-cinquiéme Ordre: La Muse Victorieuse

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:46

42

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXV Vingt-cinquiéme Ordre: Les Ombres Errantes

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXV Vingt-cinquiéme Ordre: Les Ombres Errantes

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

3:17

43

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXVI Vingt-sixiéme Ordre: La Convalescente

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXVI Vingt-sixiéme Ordre: La Convalescente

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

5:16

44

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXVI Vingt-sixiéme Ordre: Gavote

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXVI Vingt-sixiéme Ordre: Gavote

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:04

45

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXVI Vingt-sixiéme Ordre: La Sophie

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXVI Vingt-sixiéme Ordre: La Sophie

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:30

46

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXVI Vingt-sixiéme Ordre: L’Epineuse

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXVI Vingt-sixiéme Ordre: L’Epineuse

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

5:18

47

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXVI Vingt-sixiéme Ordre: La Pantomime

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXVI Vingt-sixiéme Ordre: La Pantomime

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:48

48

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXVII Vingt-septiéme Ordre: L'Exquise, allemande

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXVII Vingt-septiéme Ordre: L'Exquise, allemande

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

4:01

49

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXVII Vingt-septiéme Ordre: Les Pavots

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXVII Vingt-septiéme Ordre: Les Pavots

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

4:29

50

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXVII Vingt-septiéme Ordre: Les Chinois

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXVII Vingt-septiéme Ordre: Les Chinois

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

3:05

51

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXVII Vingt-septiéme Ordre: Saillie

Pièces de Clavecin Quatriême Livre 1730, XXVII Vingt-septiéme Ordre: Saillie

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 4 Quatriême Livre 1730 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:45

Информация о правообладателе: Polskie Radio
