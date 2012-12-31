О нас

Marcin Zalewski

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

и 

ещё 2

Сингл  ·  2012

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

#Классическая
Marcin Zalewski

Артист

Релиз François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIII Treiziéme Ordre: Les Lis naissans

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIII Treiziéme Ordre: Les Lis naissans

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:47

2

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIII Treiziéme Ordre: Les Rozeaux

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIII Treiziéme Ordre: Les Rozeaux

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

3:01

3

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIII Treiziéme Ordre: L'Engageante

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIII Treiziéme Ordre: L'Engageante

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

3:19

4

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIII Treiziéme Ordre: Les Folies françoises, ou les Dominos

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIII Treiziéme Ordre: Les Folies françoises, ou les Dominos

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

7:30

5

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIII Treiziéme Ordre: L'âme-en peine

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIII Treiziéme Ordre: L'âme-en peine

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

4:02

6

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIV Quatorziéme Ordre: Le Rossignol-en-Amour

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIV Quatorziéme Ordre: Le Rossignol-en-Amour

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

3:45

7

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIV Quatorziéme Ordre: Double du Rossignol

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIV Quatorziéme Ordre: Double du Rossignol

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:22

8

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIV Quatorziéme Ordre: La Linote-éfarouchée

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIV Quatorziéme Ordre: La Linote-éfarouchée

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:01

9

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIV Quatorziéme Ordre: Les Fauvétes Plaintives

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIV Quatorziéme Ordre: Les Fauvétes Plaintives

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

6:44

10

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIV Quatorziéme Ordre: Le Rossignol-vainqueur

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIV Quatorziéme Ordre: Le Rossignol-vainqueur

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

1:56

11

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIV Quatorziéme Ordre: La Julliet

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIV Quatorziéme Ordre: La Julliet

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

1:52

12

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIV Quatorziéme Ordre: Le Carillon de Cithére

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIV Quatorziéme Ordre: Le Carillon de Cithére

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

4:39

13

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIV Quatorziéme Ordre: Le Petit-Rien

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIV Quatorziéme Ordre: Le Petit-Rien

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

1:50

14

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XV Quinziéme Ordre: La Régente, ou La Minerve

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XV Quinziéme Ordre: La Régente, ou La Minerve

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

4:52

15

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XV Quinziéme Ordre: Le Dodo, ou L'Amour au Berceau

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XV Quinziéme Ordre: Le Dodo, ou L'Amour au Berceau

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

5:37

16

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XV Quinziéme Ordre: L'Evaporée

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XV Quinziéme Ordre: L'Evaporée

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

1:37

17

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XV Quinziéme Ordre: Muséte de Choisi

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XV Quinziéme Ordre: Muséte de Choisi

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

3:58

18

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XV Quinziéme Ordre: Muséte de Taverni

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XV Quinziéme Ordre: Muséte de Taverni

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

3:00

19

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XV Quinziéme Ordre: La Douce, et Piquante

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XV Quinziéme Ordre: La Douce, et Piquante

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:52

20

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XV Quinziéme Ordre: Les Vergers fleüris

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XV Quinziéme Ordre: Les Vergers fleüris

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

3:38

21

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XV Quinziéme Ordre: La Princesse de Chabeüil, ou La Muse de Monaco

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XV Quinziéme Ordre: La Princesse de Chabeüil, ou La Muse de Monaco

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:08

22

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVI Seiziéme Ordre: Les Graces incomparables, ou La Conti

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVI Seiziéme Ordre: Les Graces incomparables, ou La Conti

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

3:24

23

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVI Seiziéme Ordre: L'Himen-Amour

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVI Seiziéme Ordre: L'Himen-Amour

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

4:52

24

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVI Seiziéme Ordre: Les Vestales

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVI Seiziéme Ordre: Les Vestales

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

5:33

25

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVI Seiziéme Ordre: L'Aimable Thérèse

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVI Seiziéme Ordre: L'Aimable Thérèse

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

3:43

26

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVI Seiziéme Ordre: Le Drôle de Corps

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVI Seiziéme Ordre: Le Drôle de Corps

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

3:53

27

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVI Seiziéme Ordre: La Distraite

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVI Seiziéme Ordre: La Distraite

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

3:00

28

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVI Seiziéme Ordre: La Létiville

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVI Seiziéme Ordre: La Létiville

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:48

29

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVII Dixseptiéme Ordre: La Superbe, ou La Forqueray

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVII Dixseptiéme Ordre: La Superbe, ou La Forqueray

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

4:53

30

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVII Dixseptiéme Ordre: Les Petits Moulins à Vent

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVII Dixseptiéme Ordre: Les Petits Moulins à Vent

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

1:47

31

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVII Dixseptiéme Ordre: Les Timbres

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVII Dixseptiéme Ordre: Les Timbres

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:57

32

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVII Dixseptiéme Ordre: Courante

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVII Dixseptiéme Ordre: Courante

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:27

33

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVII Dixseptiéme Ordre: Les Petites Chrémiéres de Bagnolet

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVII Dixseptiéme Ordre: Les Petites Chrémiéres de Bagnolet

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

1:58

34

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVII Dixseptiéme Ordre: La Verneüil, allemande

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVII Dixseptiéme Ordre: La Verneüil, allemande

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

4:15

35

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVIII - Dixhuitiéme Ordre: La Verneüilléte

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVIII - Dixhuitiéme Ordre: La Verneüilléte

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

1:36

36

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVIII - Dixhuitiéme Ordre: Soeur Monique

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVIII - Dixhuitiéme Ordre: Soeur Monique

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

3:23

37

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVIII - Dixhuitiéme Ordre: Le Turbulent

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVIII - Dixhuitiéme Ordre: Le Turbulent

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

1:51

38

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVIII - Dixhuitiéme Ordre: L'Attendrissante

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVIII - Dixhuitiéme Ordre: L'Attendrissante

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:46

39

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVIII - Dixhuitiéme Ordre: Le Tic-Toc-Choc, ou Les Maillotins

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVIII - Dixhuitiéme Ordre: Le Tic-Toc-Choc, ou Les Maillotins

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:39

40

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVIII - Dixhuitiéme Ordre: Le Gaillard-Boiteux

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVIII - Dixhuitiéme Ordre: Le Gaillard-Boiteux

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

3:32

41

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVIII - Dixhuitiéme Ordre: Les Calotins et Les Calotines, ou la Piéce a tretous

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVIII - Dixhuitiéme Ordre: Les Calotins et Les Calotines, ou la Piéce a tretous

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

3:02

42

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIX Dixneuviéme Ordre: L'Ingénuë

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIX Dixneuviéme Ordre: L'Ingénuë

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

3:20

43

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIX Dixneuviéme Ordre: L'Artiste

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIX Dixneuviéme Ordre: L'Artiste

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

3:33

44

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIX Dixneuviéme Ordre: Les Culbutes Jxcxbxnxs (Jacobines)

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIX Dixneuviéme Ordre: Les Culbutes Jxcxbxnxs (Jacobines)

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:40

45

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIX Dixneuviéme Ordre: La Muse-Plantine

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIX Dixneuviéme Ordre: La Muse-Plantine

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:30

46

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIX Dixneuviéme Ordre: L'Enjoüée

Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIX Dixneuviéme Ordre: L'Enjoüée

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:59

Информация о правообладателе: Polskie Radio
