François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
1
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIII Treiziéme Ordre: Les Lis naissans
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:47
2
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIII Treiziéme Ordre: Les Rozeaux
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
3:01
3
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIII Treiziéme Ordre: L'Engageante
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
3:19
4
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIII Treiziéme Ordre: Les Folies françoises, ou les Dominos
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
7:30
5
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIII Treiziéme Ordre: L'âme-en peine
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
4:02
6
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIV Quatorziéme Ordre: Le Rossignol-en-Amour
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
3:45
7
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIV Quatorziéme Ordre: Double du Rossignol
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:22
8
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIV Quatorziéme Ordre: La Linote-éfarouchée
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:01
9
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIV Quatorziéme Ordre: Les Fauvétes Plaintives
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
6:44
10
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIV Quatorziéme Ordre: Le Rossignol-vainqueur
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
1:56
11
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIV Quatorziéme Ordre: La Julliet
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
1:52
12
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIV Quatorziéme Ordre: Le Carillon de Cithére
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
4:39
13
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIV Quatorziéme Ordre: Le Petit-Rien
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
1:50
14
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XV Quinziéme Ordre: La Régente, ou La Minerve
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
4:52
15
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XV Quinziéme Ordre: Le Dodo, ou L'Amour au Berceau
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
5:37
16
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XV Quinziéme Ordre: L'Evaporée
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
1:37
17
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XV Quinziéme Ordre: Muséte de Choisi
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
3:58
18
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XV Quinziéme Ordre: Muséte de Taverni
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
3:00
19
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XV Quinziéme Ordre: La Douce, et Piquante
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:52
20
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XV Quinziéme Ordre: Les Vergers fleüris
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
3:38
21
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XV Quinziéme Ordre: La Princesse de Chabeüil, ou La Muse de Monaco
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:08
22
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVI Seiziéme Ordre: Les Graces incomparables, ou La Conti
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
3:24
23
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVI Seiziéme Ordre: L'Himen-Amour
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
4:52
24
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVI Seiziéme Ordre: Les Vestales
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
5:33
25
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVI Seiziéme Ordre: L'Aimable Thérèse
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
3:43
26
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVI Seiziéme Ordre: Le Drôle de Corps
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
3:53
27
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVI Seiziéme Ordre: La Distraite
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
3:00
28
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVI Seiziéme Ordre: La Létiville
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:48
29
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVII Dixseptiéme Ordre: La Superbe, ou La Forqueray
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
4:53
30
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVII Dixseptiéme Ordre: Les Petits Moulins à Vent
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
1:47
31
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVII Dixseptiéme Ordre: Les Timbres
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:57
32
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVII Dixseptiéme Ordre: Courante
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:27
33
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVII Dixseptiéme Ordre: Les Petites Chrémiéres de Bagnolet
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
1:58
34
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVII Dixseptiéme Ordre: La Verneüil, allemande
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
4:15
35
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVIII - Dixhuitiéme Ordre: La Verneüilléte
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
1:36
36
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVIII - Dixhuitiéme Ordre: Soeur Monique
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
3:23
37
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVIII - Dixhuitiéme Ordre: Le Turbulent
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
1:51
38
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVIII - Dixhuitiéme Ordre: L'Attendrissante
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:46
39
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVIII - Dixhuitiéme Ordre: Le Tic-Toc-Choc, ou Les Maillotins
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:39
40
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVIII - Dixhuitiéme Ordre: Le Gaillard-Boiteux
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
3:32
41
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XVIII - Dixhuitiéme Ordre: Les Calotins et Les Calotines, ou la Piéce a tretous
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
3:02
42
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIX Dixneuviéme Ordre: L'Ingénuë
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
3:20
43
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIX Dixneuviéme Ordre: L'Artiste
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
3:33
44
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIX Dixneuviéme Ordre: Les Culbutes Jxcxbxnxs (Jacobines)
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:40
45
Pièces de Clavecin Troisiême Livre 1722, XIX Dixneuviéme Ordre: La Muse-Plantine
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 3 Troisiême Livre 1722 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:30
