Сингл · 2012
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
Название
Альбом
1
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VI Sixiême Ordre: Les Moissoneurs
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:12
2
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VI Sixiême Ordre: Les Langueurs-Tendres
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
3:57
3
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VI Sixiême Ordre: Le Gazoüillement
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
1:40
4
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VI Sixiême Ordre: La Bersan
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:31
5
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VI Sixiême Ordre: Les Baricades Mistérieuses
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:15
6
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VI Sixiême Ordre: Les Bergeries, rondeau
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
4:19
7
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VI Sixiême Ordre: La Commére
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:05
8
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VI Sixiême Ordre: Le Moucheron
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:10
9
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VII Septiême Ordre: La Ménetou
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:53
10
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VII Septiême Ordre: Les Petits Âges 1ère Partie: La Muse Naissante
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
3:25
11
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VII Septiême Ordre: Les Petits Âges 2ème Partie: Enfantine
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
1:40
12
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VII Septiême Ordre: Les Petits Âges 3ème Partie – L'Adolescente
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:03
13
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VII Septiême Ordre: Les Petits Âges 4ème Partie – Les Délices
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
3:58
14
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VII Septiême Ordre: La Basque
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:46
15
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VII Septiême Ordre: La Chazé
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
3:52
16
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VII Septiême Ordre: Les Amusemens
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
5:12
17
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VIII Huitiême Ordre: La Raphaéle
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
5:13
18
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VIII Huitiême Ordre: L'Ausoniéne, allemande
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:20
19
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VIII Huitiême Ordre: Premiere Courante
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
1:40
20
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VIII Huitiême Ordre: Seconde Courante
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:27
21
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VIII Huitiême Ordre: L'Unique, sarabande
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:24
22
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VIII Huitiême Ordre: Gavotte
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
1:25
23
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VIII Huitiême Ordre: Rondeau
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
1:38
24
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VIII Huitiême Ordre: Gigue
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:54
25
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VIII Huitiême Ordre: Passacaille
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
6:13
26
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VIII Huitiême Ordre: La Morinéte
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:04
27
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: Allemande à deux Clavecins
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:48
28
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: La Rafraîchissante
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
4:22
29
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: Les Charmes
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
4:51
30
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: La Princesse de Sens
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
5:39
31
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: L'Olimpique
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:27
32
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: L'Insinüante
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:31
33
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: La Séduisante
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:54
34
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: Le Bavolet-flotant
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
1:59
35
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: Le Petit-deüil ou les trois Veuves
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:23
36
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: Menuet
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
1:23
37
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, X Dixiême Ordre: La Triomphante
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
7:27
38
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, X Dixiême Ordre: La Mézangére
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
3:51
39
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, X Dixiême Ordre: La Gabriéle
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
1:38
40
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, X Dixiême Ordre: La Nointéle
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
3:27
41
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, X Dixiême Ordre: La Fringante
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
5:20
42
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, X Dixiême Ordre: L'Amazône
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
1:33
43
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, X Dixiême Ordre: Les Bagatel
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:19
44
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: La Castelane
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
3:36
45
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: L'Etincelante ou La Bontems
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
1:48
46
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: Les Graces-Naturéles, suite de La Bontems
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
4:01
47
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XI Onziême Ordre: La Zénobie
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
3:43
48
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XI Onziême Ordre: Premier Acte: Les Notables et Jurés - Mxnxstrxndxurs
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:05
49
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XI Onziême Ordre: Seconde Acte: 1er Air de Viéle (Les Viéleux, et les Gueux); second Air de Viéle
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:37
50
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XI Onziême Ordre: Troisieme Acte: Les Jongleurs, Sauteurs, et Saltinbanques: avec les Ours, et les Singes
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
1:09
51
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XI Onziême Ordre: Quatrieme Acte: Les Invalides: ou gens Estropiés au Services de la grande Mxnxstrxndxsx (Les Disloqués, Les Boiteux)
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:35
52
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XI Onziême Ordre: Cinqueme Acte: Désordre et déroute do toute la troupe: Causés par les Yvrognes, les Singes, et les Ou
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:12
53
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XII Douziême Ordr: Les Juméles
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
5:31
54
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XII Douziême Ordr: L'Intîme, mouvement de courante
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:35
55
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XII Douziême Ordr: La Galante
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
1:36
56
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XII Douziême Ordr: La Coribante
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:35
57
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XII Douziême Ordr: La Vauvré
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
1:26
58
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XII Douziême Ordr: La Fileuse
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
3:24
59
Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XII Douziême Ordr: La Boulonoise
François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz
2:00
