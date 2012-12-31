О нас

Władysław Kłosiewicz

Władysław Kłosiewicz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Lilianna Stawarz

и 

ещё 2

Сингл  ·  2012

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

#Классическая

1 лайк

Władysław Kłosiewicz

Артист

Władysław Kłosiewicz

Релиз François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VI Sixiême Ordre: Les Moissoneurs

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VI Sixiême Ordre: Les Moissoneurs

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:12

2

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VI Sixiême Ordre: Les Langueurs-Tendres

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VI Sixiême Ordre: Les Langueurs-Tendres

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

3:57

3

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VI Sixiême Ordre: Le Gazoüillement

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VI Sixiême Ordre: Le Gazoüillement

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

1:40

4

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VI Sixiême Ordre: La Bersan

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VI Sixiême Ordre: La Bersan

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:31

5

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VI Sixiême Ordre: Les Baricades Mistérieuses

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VI Sixiême Ordre: Les Baricades Mistérieuses

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:15

6

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VI Sixiême Ordre: Les Bergeries, rondeau

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VI Sixiême Ordre: Les Bergeries, rondeau

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

4:19

7

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VI Sixiême Ordre: La Commére

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VI Sixiême Ordre: La Commére

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:05

8

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VI Sixiême Ordre: Le Moucheron

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VI Sixiême Ordre: Le Moucheron

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:10

9

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VII Septiême Ordre: La Ménetou

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VII Septiême Ordre: La Ménetou

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:53

10

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VII Septiême Ordre: Les Petits Âges 1ère Partie: La Muse Naissante

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VII Septiême Ordre: Les Petits Âges 1ère Partie: La Muse Naissante

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

3:25

11

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VII Septiême Ordre: Les Petits Âges 2ème Partie: Enfantine

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VII Septiême Ordre: Les Petits Âges 2ème Partie: Enfantine

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

1:40

12

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VII Septiême Ordre: Les Petits Âges 3ème Partie – L'Adolescente

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VII Septiême Ordre: Les Petits Âges 3ème Partie – L'Adolescente

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:03

13

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VII Septiême Ordre: Les Petits Âges 4ème Partie – Les Délices

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VII Septiême Ordre: Les Petits Âges 4ème Partie – Les Délices

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

3:58

14

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VII Septiême Ordre: La Basque

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VII Septiême Ordre: La Basque

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:46

15

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VII Septiême Ordre: La Chazé

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VII Septiême Ordre: La Chazé

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

3:52

16

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VII Septiême Ordre: Les Amusemens

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VII Septiême Ordre: Les Amusemens

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

5:12

17

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VIII Huitiême Ordre: La Raphaéle

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VIII Huitiême Ordre: La Raphaéle

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

5:13

18

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VIII Huitiême Ordre: L'Ausoniéne, allemande

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VIII Huitiême Ordre: L'Ausoniéne, allemande

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:20

19

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VIII Huitiême Ordre: Premiere Courante

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VIII Huitiême Ordre: Premiere Courante

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

1:40

20

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VIII Huitiême Ordre: Seconde Courante

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VIII Huitiême Ordre: Seconde Courante

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:27

21

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VIII Huitiême Ordre: L'Unique, sarabande

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VIII Huitiême Ordre: L'Unique, sarabande

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:24

22

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VIII Huitiême Ordre: Gavotte

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VIII Huitiême Ordre: Gavotte

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

1:25

23

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VIII Huitiême Ordre: Rondeau

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VIII Huitiême Ordre: Rondeau

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

1:38

24

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VIII Huitiême Ordre: Gigue

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VIII Huitiême Ordre: Gigue

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:54

25

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VIII Huitiême Ordre: Passacaille

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VIII Huitiême Ordre: Passacaille

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

6:13

26

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VIII Huitiême Ordre: La Morinéte

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, VIII Huitiême Ordre: La Morinéte

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:04

27

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: Allemande à deux Clavecins

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: Allemande à deux Clavecins

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:48

28

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: La Rafraîchissante

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: La Rafraîchissante

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

4:22

29

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: Les Charmes

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: Les Charmes

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

4:51

30

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: La Princesse de Sens

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: La Princesse de Sens

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

5:39

31

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: L'Olimpique

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: L'Olimpique

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:27

32

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: L'Insinüante

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: L'Insinüante

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:31

33

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: La Séduisante

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: La Séduisante

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:54

34

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: Le Bavolet-flotant

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: Le Bavolet-flotant

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

1:59

35

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: Le Petit-deüil ou les trois Veuves

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: Le Petit-deüil ou les trois Veuves

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:23

36

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: Menuet

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: Menuet

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

1:23

37

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, X Dixiême Ordre: La Triomphante

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, X Dixiême Ordre: La Triomphante

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

7:27

38

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, X Dixiême Ordre: La Mézangére

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, X Dixiême Ordre: La Mézangére

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

3:51

39

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, X Dixiême Ordre: La Gabriéle

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, X Dixiême Ordre: La Gabriéle

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

1:38

40

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, X Dixiême Ordre: La Nointéle

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, X Dixiême Ordre: La Nointéle

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

3:27

41

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, X Dixiême Ordre: La Fringante

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, X Dixiême Ordre: La Fringante

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

5:20

42

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, X Dixiême Ordre: L'Amazône

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, X Dixiême Ordre: L'Amazône

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

1:33

43

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, X Dixiême Ordre: Les Bagatel

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, X Dixiême Ordre: Les Bagatel

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:19

44

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: La Castelane

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: La Castelane

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

3:36

45

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: L'Etincelante ou La Bontems

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: L'Etincelante ou La Bontems

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

1:48

46

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: Les Graces-Naturéles, suite de La Bontems

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, IX Neuviême Ordre: Les Graces-Naturéles, suite de La Bontems

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

4:01

47

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XI Onziême Ordre: La Zénobie

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XI Onziême Ordre: La Zénobie

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

3:43

48

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XI Onziême Ordre: Premier Acte: Les Notables et Jurés - Mxnxstrxndxurs

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XI Onziême Ordre: Premier Acte: Les Notables et Jurés - Mxnxstrxndxurs

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:05

49

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XI Onziême Ordre: Seconde Acte: 1er Air de Viéle (Les Viéleux, et les Gueux); second Air de Viéle

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XI Onziême Ordre: Seconde Acte: 1er Air de Viéle (Les Viéleux, et les Gueux); second Air de Viéle

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:37

50

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XI Onziême Ordre: Troisieme Acte: Les Jongleurs, Sauteurs, et Saltinbanques: avec les Ours, et les Singes

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XI Onziême Ordre: Troisieme Acte: Les Jongleurs, Sauteurs, et Saltinbanques: avec les Ours, et les Singes

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

1:09

51

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XI Onziême Ordre: Quatrieme Acte: Les Invalides: ou gens Estropiés au Services de la grande Mxnxstrxndxsx (Les Disloqués, Les Boiteux)

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XI Onziême Ordre: Quatrieme Acte: Les Invalides: ou gens Estropiés au Services de la grande Mxnxstrxndxsx (Les Disloqués, Les Boiteux)

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:35

52

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XI Onziême Ordre: Cinqueme Acte: Désordre et déroute do toute la troupe: Causés par les Yvrognes, les Singes, et les Ou

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XI Onziême Ordre: Cinqueme Acte: Désordre et déroute do toute la troupe: Causés par les Yvrognes, les Singes, et les Ou

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:12

53

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XII Douziême Ordr: Les Juméles

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XII Douziême Ordr: Les Juméles

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

5:31

54

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XII Douziême Ordr: L'Intîme, mouvement de courante

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XII Douziême Ordr: L'Intîme, mouvement de courante

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:35

55

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XII Douziême Ordr: La Galante

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XII Douziême Ordr: La Galante

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

1:36

56

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XII Douziême Ordr: La Coribante

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XII Douziême Ordr: La Coribante

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:35

57

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XII Douziême Ordr: La Vauvré

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XII Douziême Ordr: La Vauvré

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

1:26

58

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XII Douziême Ordr: La Fileuse

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XII Douziême Ordr: La Fileuse

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

3:24

59

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XII Douziême Ordr: La Boulonoise

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XII Douziême Ordr: La Boulonoise

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

2:00

60

Трек Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XII Douziême Ordr: L'Atalante

Pièces de Clavecin Second Livre 1717, XII Douziême Ordr: L'Atalante

Lilianna Stawarz

,

Małgorzata Wojciechowska

,

Maria Papuzińska-Uss

,

Marcin Zalewski

,

Władysław Kłosiewicz

François Couperin Pièces de Clavecin 2 Second Livre 1717 Władysław Kłosiewicz

1:57

Информация о правообладателе: Polskie Radio
