Alfred Kluten

Alfred Kluten

Сингл  ·  2022

Vintage Pearls: Classical Inspiration

#Классическая
Alfred Kluten

Артист

Alfred Kluten

Релиз Vintage Pearls: Classical Inspiration

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Little Overture (Remastered)

Little Overture (Remastered)

Alfred Kluten

Vintage Pearls: Classical Inspiration

1:24

2

Трек Trumpet Serenade (Remastered)

Trumpet Serenade (Remastered)

Alfred Kluten

Vintage Pearls: Classical Inspiration

2:18

3

Трек Circus Polka (Remastered)

Circus Polka (Remastered)

Alfred Kluten

Vintage Pearls: Classical Inspiration

1:16

4

Трек Skater's Waltz (Remastered)

Skater's Waltz (Remastered)

Alfred Kluten

Vintage Pearls: Classical Inspiration

2:09

5

Трек The Piano Lesson (Remastered)

The Piano Lesson (Remastered)

Alfred Kluten

Vintage Pearls: Classical Inspiration

1:38

6

Трек Love's Grief (Remastered)

Love's Grief (Remastered)

Alfred Kluten

Vintage Pearls: Classical Inspiration

1:48

7

Трек Southerly (Remastered)

Southerly (Remastered)

Alfred Kluten

Vintage Pearls: Classical Inspiration

2:36

8

Трек The Boyfriend (Remastered)

The Boyfriend (Remastered)

Alfred Kluten

Vintage Pearls: Classical Inspiration

1:30

9

Трек Lovely Susan (Remastered)

Lovely Susan (Remastered)

Alfred Kluten

Vintage Pearls: Classical Inspiration

1:53

10

Трек The Little Prince (Remastered)

The Little Prince (Remastered)

Alfred Kluten

Vintage Pearls: Classical Inspiration

1:15

11

Трек Fling Thing (Remastered)

Fling Thing (Remastered)

Alfred Kluten

Vintage Pearls: Classical Inspiration

2:04

12

Трек Sad Expressions (Remastered)

Sad Expressions (Remastered)

Alfred Kluten

Vintage Pearls: Classical Inspiration

4:18

13

Трек Tango Torero (Remastered)

Tango Torero (Remastered)

Alfred Kluten

Vintage Pearls: Classical Inspiration

2:20

14

Трек Muss I Denn Zum Staedtele Hinaus (Remastered)

Muss I Denn Zum Staedtele Hinaus (Remastered)

Alfred Kluten

Vintage Pearls: Classical Inspiration

1:00

15

Трек Walking (Remastered)

Walking (Remastered)

Alfred Kluten

Vintage Pearls: Classical Inspiration

0:56

16

Трек Circus Rider (Remastered)

Circus Rider (Remastered)

Alfred Kluten

Vintage Pearls: Classical Inspiration

3:02

17

Трек Merry-Go-Round (Remastered)

Merry-Go-Round (Remastered)

Alfred Kluten

Vintage Pearls: Classical Inspiration

2:42

18

Трек At the Castle (Remastered)

At the Castle (Remastered)

Alfred Kluten

Vintage Pearls: Classical Inspiration

0:47

19

Трек Ask for a Dance (Remastered)

Ask for a Dance (Remastered)

Alfred Kluten

Vintage Pearls: Classical Inspiration

1:31

20

Трек A Few Steps (Remastered)

A Few Steps (Remastered)

Alfred Kluten

Vintage Pearls: Classical Inspiration

1:41

21

Трек At the Castle Garden (Remastered)

At the Castle Garden (Remastered)

Alfred Kluten

Vintage Pearls: Classical Inspiration

0:41

22

Трек Evening at the Pond (Remastered)

Evening at the Pond (Remastered)

Alfred Kluten

Vintage Pearls: Classical Inspiration

2:15

23

Трек Interlude (Remastered)

Interlude (Remastered)

Alfred Kluten

Vintage Pearls: Classical Inspiration

0:52

24

Трек Concluding the Evening (Remastered)

Concluding the Evening (Remastered)

Alfred Kluten

Vintage Pearls: Classical Inspiration

3:14

25

Трек From Days of Youth (Remastered)

From Days of Youth (Remastered)

Alfred Kluten

Vintage Pearls: Classical Inspiration

1:05

26

Трек Alpine (Remastered)

Alpine (Remastered)

Alfred Kluten

Vintage Pearls: Classical Inspiration

0:35

27

Трек Alpine Brass (Remastered)

Alpine Brass (Remastered)

Alfred Kluten

Vintage Pearls: Classical Inspiration

1:15

Информация о правообладателе: Intersound
