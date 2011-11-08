О нас

Paul Aigner

Paul Aigner

,

Rainer Ortenburger

,

Elias Windisch

и 

ещё 1

Альбом  ·  2011

Arthouse Soundscapes

#Электроника
Paul Aigner

Артист

Paul Aigner

Релиз Arthouse Soundscapes

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Amalgamation

Amalgamation

Elias Windisch

,

Rainer Ortenburger

Arthouse Soundscapes

4:43

2

Трек Uneasy Landing

Uneasy Landing

Andrew Potterton

Arthouse Soundscapes

2:51

3

Трек Research Vision

Research Vision

Paul Aigner

Arthouse Soundscapes

4:34

4

Трек Fearful Anticipation

Fearful Anticipation

Elias Windisch

,

Rainer Ortenburger

Arthouse Soundscapes

4:38

5

Трек Time to Chillout

Time to Chillout

Elias Windisch

,

Rainer Ortenburger

Arthouse Soundscapes

5:22

6

Трек Juicy Little Snacks

Juicy Little Snacks

Andrew Potterton

Arthouse Soundscapes

2:46

7

Трек Bizarre Idea

Bizarre Idea

Elias Windisch

,

Rainer Ortenburger

Arthouse Soundscapes

4:46

8

Трек Carper

Carper

Elias Windisch

,

Rainer Ortenburger

Arthouse Soundscapes

4:50

9

Трек Disarray

Disarray

Paul Aigner

Arthouse Soundscapes

2:44

10

Трек Developing Drama

Developing Drama

Elias Windisch

,

Rainer Ortenburger

Arthouse Soundscapes

5:29

11

Трек Cloverland

Cloverland

Andrew Potterton

Arthouse Soundscapes

2:13

12

Трек Social Patterns

Social Patterns

Elias Windisch

,

Rainer Ortenburger

Arthouse Soundscapes

5:47

13

Трек Sophisticats

Sophisticats

Paul Aigner

Arthouse Soundscapes

4:07

14

Трек Rising Hope

Rising Hope

Elias Windisch

,

Rainer Ortenburger

Arthouse Soundscapes

3:49

15

Трек Tetrix

Tetrix

Elias Windisch

,

Rainer Ortenburger

Arthouse Soundscapes

4:48

16

Трек Well Balanced

Well Balanced

Elias Windisch

,

Rainer Ortenburger

Arthouse Soundscapes

4:29

Информация о правообладателе: Sonoton Music
