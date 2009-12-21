О нас

Paul Aigner

Paul Aigner

,

Bob Downes

Альбом  ·  2009

Experimental Underlays

#Фолк, народная
Paul Aigner

Артист

Paul Aigner

Релиз Experimental Underlays

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Dark Desire

Dark Desire

Paul Aigner

Experimental Underlays

3:11

2

Трек Light Reflections

Light Reflections

Bob Downes

Experimental Underlays

2:47

3

Трек Mentally Disturbed

Mentally Disturbed

Paul Aigner

Experimental Underlays

4:34

4

Трек Tribal Dance

Tribal Dance

Bob Downes

Experimental Underlays

5:35

5

Трек Foggy Thoughts

Foggy Thoughts

Paul Aigner

Experimental Underlays

3:32

6

Трек Sacrifices

Sacrifices

Bob Downes

Experimental Underlays

7:46

7

Трек Tapestry

Tapestry

Paul Aigner

Experimental Underlays

2:43

8

Трек Erotic Hallucinations

Erotic Hallucinations

Bob Downes

Experimental Underlays

2:57

9

Трек Alien Threat

Alien Threat

Paul Aigner

Experimental Underlays

2:54

10

Трек The Big Deep

The Big Deep

Bob Downes

Experimental Underlays

2:38

11

Трек Alien Siren

Alien Siren

Paul Aigner

Experimental Underlays

2:31

12

Трек Streaming

Streaming

Bob Downes

Experimental Underlays

3:47

13

Трек Black Holes

Black Holes

Bob Downes

Experimental Underlays

3:17

14

Трек Chemical Threat

Chemical Threat

Paul Aigner

Experimental Underlays

2:25

15

Трек Strange Ethnic

Strange Ethnic

Bob Downes

Experimental Underlays

2:59

16

Трек Rephrasing

Rephrasing

Paul Aigner

Experimental Underlays

1:50

17

Трек Expedition

Expedition

Bob Downes

Experimental Underlays

3:04

18

Трек Memories of War

Memories of War

Bob Downes

Experimental Underlays

2:52

19

Трек Strange Web of Dreams

Strange Web of Dreams

Bob Downes

Experimental Underlays

2:26

20

Трек Mystical Moods

Mystical Moods

Bob Downes

Experimental Underlays

3:33

21

Трек Unidentified Flying Frequencies

Unidentified Flying Frequencies

Bob Downes

Experimental Underlays

3:32

Информация о правообладателе: Sonoton Music
