Альбом
Beethoven: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3
Orchestra Di Padova e Del Veneto, Peter Maag
Arts Productions Ltd • Классическая музыка • 1996
Другие альбомы исполнителя
Early Romantic Piano Concertos
Slovak National Symphony Orchestra, Didier Talpain, David Boldrini, Theodore Kuchar, Orchestra Di Padova e Del Veneto, Paolo Restani, Antonio Pompa-Baldi, Allessandro Commellato, Roland Keller, Marco Guidarini, Massimo Belli, Giovanni Bellucci, Roberto Fores-Veses, Orchestre Philharmonique de Nice, Rami Musicali Orchestra, Solamenti Naturali, Siegfried Kohler, Berlin Symphony Orchestra, Solomiya Ivakhiv
2023