Сингл
Alkan: Concerti da Camera and Solo Music
Giovanni Bellucci, Orchestra Di Padova e Del Veneto, Roberto Fores-Veses
Piano Classics • Классическая музыка • 2017
Другие альбомы исполнителя
Misha Goldstein, Suske Quartet, Timora Rosler, Berliner Symphoniker, Erben Quartet, Sächsische Staatskapelle Dresden, Kristóf Baráti, Trio Elegiaque, Utrecht Symphony Orchestra, Giovanni Bellucci, Georg Friedrich Schenck, Klara Wurtz, Emmy Verhey, Gerard Oskamp, Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen, Herbert Blomstedt, Shoko Sugitani
2023
Herbert Blomstedt, Klara Wurtz, Alfred Brendel, Timora Rosler, Misha Goldstein, Berliner Symphoniker, Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen, Sächsische Staatskapelle Dresden, Shoko Sugitani, Kristóf Baráti, Giovanni Bellucci, Georg Friedrich Schenck, Wiener Symphoniker, Erben Quartet, Suske Quartet, Gerard Oskamp, Trio Elegiaque
2023
Early Romantic Piano Concertos
Slovak National Symphony Orchestra, Didier Talpain, David Boldrini, Theodore Kuchar, Orchestra Di Padova e Del Veneto, Paolo Restani, Antonio Pompa-Baldi, Allessandro Commellato, Roland Keller, Marco Guidarini, Massimo Belli, Giovanni Bellucci, Roberto Fores-Veses, Orchestre Philharmonique de Nice, Rami Musicali Orchestra, Solamenti Naturali, Siegfried Kohler, Berlin Symphony Orchestra, Solomiya Ivakhiv
2023