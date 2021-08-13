Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома So Close

So Close

The Beach Project

Grand Area Recordings  • Электроника  • 2021

1

So Close

The Beach Project

1:56

2

If I Could Just Hold You Tonight

The Beach Project

2:30

3

This Summer

The Beach Project

2:24

4

Open Arms

The Beach Project

1:49

5

Books

The Beach Project

1:45

6

Don't Forget Me

The Beach Project

2:03

7

The Good Times

The Beach Project

1:45

8

Yellow Diamonds

The Beach Project

2:16

9

We Found Love

The Beach Project

2:21

10

Just Another Ordinary Day

The Beach Project

2:36

11

I'll Find Someone Like You

The Beach Project

2:03

12

Every Inch of Your Skin

The Beach Project

1:58

13

The Bad Times

The Beach Project

1:49

14

Last Spring

The Beach Project

2:30

15

Little Darling

The Beach Project

1:41

16

It's All Right

The Beach Project

2:27

17

Just You and Me

The Beach Project

2:27

18

I Wanna Kiss You

The Beach Project

4:06

19

If I Could Fall into the Sky

The Beach Project

2:27

20

Sad in This Modern World

The Beach Project

1:40

21

When We Were Together

The Beach Project

2:30

22

His Life

The Beach Project

1:33

23

I Don't Want to Miss One Kiss

The Beach Project

2:39

24

Take My Hand

The Beach Project

2:18

25

I Still Remember

The Beach Project

2:03

26

Before You Go

The Beach Project

2:17

27

Beautiful Day

The Beach Project

2:29

28

Thousand Miles

The Beach Project

1:52

29

I Need Your Love

The Beach Project

2:27

30

Always on My Mind

The Beach Project

1:47

31

Every Minute

The Beach Project

2:20

32

Your Dreams Came True

The Beach Project

2:06

33

I Dreamed About You

The Beach Project

2:54

34

On the Edge of Paradise

The Beach Project

2:18

35

The Sweetest Dream

The Beach Project

3:00

36

Celebration and Unity

The Beach Project

1:57

37

You Are Perfect

The Beach Project

2:09

38

I Will Try to Fix You

The Beach Project

1:33

39

I Used to Know

The Beach Project

2:33

40

Let's Waste Time

The Beach Project

2:04

41

Hide from the Light

The Beach Project

2:01

42

I'm Your Loverman

The Beach Project

2:02

1

So Close

The Beach Project

1:56

2

If I Could Just Hold You Tonight

The Beach Project

2:30

3

This Summer

The Beach Project

2:24

4

Open Arms

The Beach Project

1:49

5

Books

The Beach Project

1:45

6

Don't Forget Me

The Beach Project

2:03

7

The Good Times

The Beach Project

1:45

8

Yellow Diamonds

The Beach Project

2:16

9

We Found Love

The Beach Project

2:21

10

Just Another Ordinary Day

The Beach Project

2:36

11

I'll Find Someone Like You

The Beach Project

2:03

12

Every Inch of Your Skin

The Beach Project

1:58

13

The Bad Times

The Beach Project

1:49

14

Last Spring

The Beach Project

2:30

15

Little Darling

The Beach Project

1:41

16

It's All Right

The Beach Project

2:27

17

Just You and Me

The Beach Project

2:27

18

I Wanna Kiss You

The Beach Project

4:06

19

If I Could Fall into the Sky

The Beach Project

2:27

20

Sad in This Modern World

The Beach Project

1:40

21

When We Were Together

The Beach Project

2:30

22

His Life

The Beach Project

1:33

23

I Don't Want to Miss One Kiss

The Beach Project

2:39

24

Take My Hand

The Beach Project

2:18

25

I Still Remember

The Beach Project

2:03

26

Before You Go

The Beach Project

2:17

27

Beautiful Day

The Beach Project

2:29

28

Thousand Miles

The Beach Project

1:52

29

I Need Your Love

The Beach Project

2:27

30

Always on My Mind

The Beach Project

1:47

31

Every Minute

The Beach Project

2:20

32

Your Dreams Came True

The Beach Project

2:06

33

I Dreamed About You

The Beach Project

2:54

34

On the Edge of Paradise

The Beach Project

2:18

35

The Sweetest Dream

The Beach Project

3:00

36

Celebration and Unity

The Beach Project

1:57

37

You Are Perfect

The Beach Project

2:09

38

I Will Try to Fix You

The Beach Project

1:33

39

I Used to Know

The Beach Project

2:33

40

Let's Waste Time

The Beach Project

2:04

41

Hide from the Light

The Beach Project

2:01

42

I'm Your Loverman

The Beach Project

2:02

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома We Found Love

We Found Love

Постер альбома Beautiful Day

Beautiful Day

Постер альбома We Found Love

We Found Love

Постер альбома Beautiful Day

Beautiful Day

Постер альбома Beautiful Beach

Beautiful Beach

Постер альбома We Found Love

We Found Love