Mr. And Mrs. Swing: Red Norvo and Mildred Bailey Complete Recordings

Red Norvo, Mildred Bailey
1
Uptown Conversation
Red NorvoMildred Bailey
2
Step Aside, Jump Jump's Here
3
Just You, Just Me
4
Put Your Heart in a Song
5
Lullaby in Rhythm
6
I'd Climb the Highest Mountain
7
A Cigarette and a Silhouette
8
Drop Me off in Harlem
9
Tea Time
10
The Sunny Side of Things
11
Jeannine (I Dream of Lilac Time)
12
Stop Beatin' 'Round the Mulberry Bush
13
I May Be Wrong
14
Blue Skies
15
A-Tisket, A-Tasket
16
Rug Cutter's Swing
17
Tears in My Heart
18
Worried over You
19
Clap Hands (Here Comes Charlie)
20
Russian Lullaby
21
Always and Always
22
I Was Doing All Right
23
It's Wonderful
24
Love Is Here to Stay
25
A Serenade to the Stars
26
More Than Ever
27
The Weekend of a Private Secretary
28
Please Be Kind
29
Jeannine (I Dream of Lilac Time) [No. 2]
30
Tea Time (No. 2)
31
How Can You Forget?
32
There's a Boy in Harlem
33
Says My Heart
34
I Let a Song Go out of My Heart
35
Moonshine over Kentucky
36
Rock It for Me
37
After Dinner Speech
38
If You Were in My Place (What Would You Do)
39
Daydreaming (All Night Long)
40
A Cigarette and a Silhouette (No. 2)
41
(I've Been) Savin' Myself for You
42
You Leave My Breathless
43
Put Your Heart in a Song (No. 2)
44
Wigwammin'
45
The Sunny Side of Things (No. 2)
46
How Can I Thank You?
47
Garden of the Moon
48
Just You, Just Me (No. 2)
49
Now It Can Be Told
50
Jump Jumps Here
51
I Haven't Changed a Thing
52
Love Is Where You Find It
53
I Used to Be Colour Blind
54
A-Tisket, A Tasket (No. 2)
55
This Is Madness (To Love Like This)
56
Who Blew out the Flame?
57
You're a Sweet Little Headache
58
I Have Eyes
59
St. Louis Blues
60
You Must Have Been a Beautiful Baby
61
Have You Forgotten so Soon?
The Red Norvo, Charles Mingus, Tal Farlow Trio
Move!
Red Norvo Trio, Vol. 1
Red Norvo Trio, Vol. 2
Complete Recordings
Dance of the Octopus
