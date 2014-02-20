Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Mr. And Mrs. Swing: Red Norvo and Mildred Bailey Complete Recordings

Mr. And Mrs. Swing: Red Norvo and Mildred Bailey Complete Recordings

Red Norvo, Mildred Bailey

Circadian Jazz  • Джаз  • 2014

1

Uptown Conversation

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:47

2

Step Aside, Jump Jump's Here

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

3:29

3

Just You, Just Me

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:46

4

Put Your Heart in a Song

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

3:00

5

Lullaby in Rhythm

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:26

6

I'd Climb the Highest Mountain

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

3:03

7

A Cigarette and a Silhouette

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:58

8

Drop Me off in Harlem

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

3:44

9

Tea Time

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

3:53

10

The Sunny Side of Things

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:41

11

Jeannine (I Dream of Lilac Time)

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

3:03

12

Stop Beatin' 'Round the Mulberry Bush

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:19

13

I May Be Wrong

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

3:07

14

Blue Skies

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

3:26

15

A-Tisket, A-Tasket

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

3:12

16

Rug Cutter's Swing

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

3:13

17

Tears in My Heart

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

3:05

18

Worried over You

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

3:15

19

Clap Hands (Here Comes Charlie)

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:42

20

Russian Lullaby

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

3:04

21

Always and Always

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:38

22

I Was Doing All Right

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

3:02

23

It's Wonderful

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:45

24

Love Is Here to Stay

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:49

25

A Serenade to the Stars

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:58

26

More Than Ever

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:54

27

The Weekend of a Private Secretary

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:50

28

Please Be Kind

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:38

29

Jeannine (I Dream of Lilac Time) [No. 2]

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:47

30

Tea Time (No. 2)

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:57

31

How Can You Forget?

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:58

32

There's a Boy in Harlem

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:44

33

Says My Heart

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:58

34

I Let a Song Go out of My Heart

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

3:00

35

Moonshine over Kentucky

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:45

36

Rock It for Me

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:57

37

After Dinner Speech

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:59

38

If You Were in My Place (What Would You Do)

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

3:09

39

Daydreaming (All Night Long)

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:40

40

A Cigarette and a Silhouette (No. 2)

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

3:04

41

(I've Been) Savin' Myself for You

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

3:09

42

You Leave My Breathless

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:49

43

Put Your Heart in a Song (No. 2)

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:53

44

Wigwammin'

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:52

45

The Sunny Side of Things (No. 2)

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:47

46

How Can I Thank You?

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:38

47

Garden of the Moon

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:56

48

Just You, Just Me (No. 2)

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:55

49

Now It Can Be Told

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:39

50

Jump Jumps Here

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:56

51

I Haven't Changed a Thing

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:46

52

Love Is Where You Find It

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:45

53

I Used to Be Colour Blind

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:20

54

A-Tisket, A Tasket (No. 2)

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

3:04

55

This Is Madness (To Love Like This)

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:55

56

Who Blew out the Flame?

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

3:05

57

You're a Sweet Little Headache

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:48

58

I Have Eyes

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

3:07

59

St. Louis Blues

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:37

60

You Must Have Been a Beautiful Baby

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:48

61

Have You Forgotten so Soon?

Red NorvoMildred Bailey

2:46

