Moonrise on the Lowlands, Vol. 1

Dorsey Brothers
1
The Chicken Reel
2
The Darktown Strutters' Ball
3
Yours
4
At a Perfume Counter
5
Funiculi Funicula
6
Amapola
7
J.D.'s Boogie Woogie
8
All God's Chillun Got Rhythm
9
Stompin' at the Savoy
10
Tangerine
11
Cherokee
12
Maria Elena
13
Moonrise on the Lowlands
14
I Got Rhythm
15
Shim Sham Shimmy
16
But I Can't Make a Man
17
Tailspin
18
My Kinda Love
19
St. Louis Blues
