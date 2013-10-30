Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Moonrise on the Lowlands, Vol. 1

Moonrise on the Lowlands, Vol. 1

Dorsey Brothers

Top Tracks  • Блюз  • 2013

1

The Chicken Reel

Dorsey Brothers

2:44

2

The Darktown Strutters' Ball

Dorsey Brothers

2:27

3

Yours

Dorsey Brothers

3:12

4

At a Perfume Counter

Dorsey Brothers

3:18

5

Funiculi Funicula

Dorsey Brothers

2:46

6

Amapola

Dorsey Brothers

3:23

7

J.D.'s Boogie Woogie

Dorsey Brothers

3:06

8

All God's Chillun Got Rhythm

Dorsey Brothers

2:55

9

Stompin' at the Savoy

Dorsey Brothers

3:11

10

Tangerine

Dorsey Brothers

3:08

11

Cherokee

Dorsey Brothers

3:18

12

Maria Elena

Dorsey Brothers

3:03

13

Moonrise on the Lowlands

Dorsey Brothers

3:01

14

I Got Rhythm

Dorsey Brothers

3:08

15

Shim Sham Shimmy

Dorsey Brothers

3:18

16

But I Can't Make a Man

Dorsey Brothers

2:58

17

Tailspin

Dorsey Brothers

2:54

18

My Kinda Love

Dorsey Brothers

3:10

19

St. Louis Blues

Dorsey Brothers

3:11

