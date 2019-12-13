Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома All The Best

All The Best

The Five Keys

Retro Music Box  • Грустно  • 2019

1

Gee Whittakers!

The Five Keys

2:32

2

Ling Ting Tong

The Five Keys

2:08

3

The Verdict

The Five Keys

2:28

4

What Goes On

The Five Keys

2:15

5

Dream On

The Five Keys

2:39

6

Hucklebuck with Jimmy

The Five Keys

2:24

7

My Saddest Hour

The Five Keys

3:16

8

Out Of Sight, Out of Mind

The Five Keys

2:13

9

Old McDonald

The Five Keys

2:44

10

It's Christmas Time

The Five Keys

2:51

11

Close Your Eyes

The Five Keys

2:18

12

There Ought To Be A Law

The Five Keys

2:35

13

The Glory Of Love

The Five Keys

3:08

14

Wisdom Of a Fool

The Five Keys

2:30

15

(I Don't Stand A) Ghost of a Chance

The Five Keys

3:04

16

Cause You're My Lover

The Five Keys

2:29

17

Red Sails In The Sunset

The Five Keys

3:22

18

She's The Most

The Five Keys

2:15

19

Story Of Love

The Five Keys

2:40

20

Teardrops In Your Eyes

The Five Keys

3:06

