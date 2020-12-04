Doo-wop Christmas Stars - Original Christmas Classic Songs

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
White Christmas (Original Mix)
The Statues
2
Merry Christmas Darling ( And A Happy New Year Too ) (Original Mix)
The Uniques
3
Xmas Twist (Original Mix)
The Twistin Kings
4
Christmas Time for Everybody But Me (Original Mix)
The Midnighters
5
Jingle Jangle (Original Mix)
The Penguins
6
It's Christmas Time (Original Mix)
The Five Keys
7
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Original Mix)
The Cadillacs
8
Christmas in Jail (Original Mix)
The Youngsters
9
Hey Santa Claus (Original Mix)
The Moonglows
10
It's Christmas Time (Original Version)
The Castelles
11
Santa Done Got Hip (Original Mix)
The Marquees
12
( It's a ) Happy Holiday (Original Mix)
Shells
13
Merry Twist-Mas (Original Mix)
The Marcels
14
Oh Holy Night (Original Mix)
Blue Notes
15
Rockin' & Rollin with Santa Claus (Original Mix)
The Hepsters
16
Santa Claus Boogie (Original Mix)
The Voices
17
What Are You Doing New Year's Eve (Original Mix)
The Orioles
18
Don't Cry for Me This Xmas (Original Mix)
19
Please Come Home for Christmas (Original Mix)
The Platters
20
It's Christmas Once Again (Original Mix)
Frankie LymonThe Teenagers
21
Children Go Where I Send Thee (Original Mix)
Victory Five
22
Mr. Santa Boogie (Original Mix)
Marshall Brothers
23
Santa Claus is Coming (Original Mix)
24
Just a Lonely Christmas (Original Mix)
The MoonglowsThe Red Holloway Orchestra
25
Can This Be Christmas (Original Mix)
The Falcons
26
Santa Claus is Coming to Town (Original Mix)
Harmony Grits
27
Christmas Prayer (Original Mix)
The Valentines
28
Santa Claus Baby (Original Mix)
29
Christmas Time (Original Mix)
MarvinJohnny
30
After New Year's Eve (Original Mix)
The Heartbeats
A Winter Romance (Remastered)
Only Big Hits
Doris Day : Que Sera Sera and Greatest Hits
The Complete Prestige 10-Inch LP Collection
Dream a Little Dream of Me
Ultimate Star Collection
Показать ещё