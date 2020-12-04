Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Doo-wop Christmas Stars - Original Christmas Classic Songs

Doo-wop Christmas Stars - Original Christmas Classic Songs

Various Artists

X-Max Tree  • Поп-музыка  • 2020

1

White Christmas (Original Mix)

The Statues

2:42

2

Merry Christmas Darling ( And A Happy New Year Too ) (Original Mix)

The Uniques

2:16

3

Xmas Twist (Original Mix)

The Twistin Kings

2:43

4

Christmas Time for Everybody But Me (Original Mix)

The Midnighters

3:02

5

Jingle Jangle (Original Mix)

The Penguins

2:25

6

It's Christmas Time (Original Mix)

The Five Keys

2:51

7

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Original Mix)

The Cadillacs

2:19

8

Christmas in Jail (Original Mix)

The Youngsters

2:06

9

Hey Santa Claus (Original Mix)

The Moonglows

2:23

10

It's Christmas Time (Original Version)

The Castelles

3:22

11

Santa Done Got Hip (Original Mix)

The Marquees

1:50

12

( It's a ) Happy Holiday (Original Mix)

Shells

1:50

13

Merry Twist-Mas (Original Mix)

The Marcels

2:07

14

Oh Holy Night (Original Mix)

Blue Notes

3:12

15

Rockin' & Rollin with Santa Claus (Original Mix)

The Hepsters

2:10

16

Santa Claus Boogie (Original Mix)

The Voices

2:44

17

What Are You Doing New Year's Eve (Original Mix)

The Orioles

2:52

18

Don't Cry for Me This Xmas (Original Mix)

The Marcels

2:28

19

Please Come Home for Christmas (Original Mix)

The Platters

2:26

20

It's Christmas Once Again (Original Mix)

Frankie LymonThe Teenagers

2:22

21

Children Go Where I Send Thee (Original Mix)

Victory Five

2:27

22

Mr. Santa Boogie (Original Mix)

Marshall Brothers

2:31

23

Santa Claus is Coming (Original Mix)

The Midnighters

3:05

24

Just a Lonely Christmas (Original Mix)

The MoonglowsThe Red Holloway Orchestra

2:28

25

Can This Be Christmas (Original Mix)

The Falcons

2:55

26

Santa Claus is Coming to Town (Original Mix)

Harmony Grits

1:59

27

Christmas Prayer (Original Mix)

The Valentines

2:37

28

Santa Claus Baby (Original Mix)

The Voices

2:31

29

Christmas Time (Original Mix)

MarvinJohnny

2:16

30

After New Year's Eve (Original Mix)

The Heartbeats

2:45

