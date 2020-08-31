Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома THE FIVE KEYS - PLATINUM SELECTION

THE FIVE KEYS - PLATINUM SELECTION

The Five Keys

Retro Music Box  • Грустно  • 2020

1

The Verdict

The Five Keys

2:28

2

Dream On

The Five Keys

2:39

3

It's Christmas Time

The Five Keys

2:51

4

Gee Whittakers!

The Five Keys

2:32

5

Ling Ting Tong

The Five Keys

2:08

6

What Goes On

The Five Keys

2:15

7

Hucklebuck With Jimmy

The Five Keys

2:24

8

Old McDonald

The Five Keys

2:44

9

Close Your Eyes

The Five Keys

2:18

10

My Saddest Hour

The Five Keys

3:16

11

Teardrops In Your Eyes

The Five Keys

3:06

12

The Glory Of Love

The Five Keys

3:08

13

Red Sails In The Sunset

The Five Keys

3:22

14

(I Don't Stand A) Ghost Of A Chance

The Five Keys

3:04

15

Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind

The Five Keys

2:13

16

Wisdom Of a Fool

The Five Keys

2:30

17

She's The Most

The Five Keys

2:15

18

Story Of Love

The Five Keys

2:40

19

There Ought To Be A Law

The Five Keys

2:35

