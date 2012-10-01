Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Wondering, Vol. 1

Wondering, Vol. 1

Webb Pierce

Firefly Music  • Фолк  • 2012

1

You're Not Mine Anymore

Webb Pierce

2:35

2

More and More

Webb Pierce

2:21

3

Sparkling Brown Eyes

Webb Pierce

2:54

4

Even Tho

Webb Pierce

2:47

5

Slowly

Webb Pierce

2:32

6

I'm Walking the Dog

Webb Pierce

2:26

7

There Stands the Glass

Webb Pierce

2:24

8

Don't Throw Your Life Away

Webb Pierce

2:36

9

It's Been So Long

Webb Pierce

2:19

10

I Haven't Got the Heart

Webb Pierce

2:06

11

The Last Waltz

Webb Pierce

2:42

12

That's Me Without You

Webb Pierce

2:20

13

I'll Go On Alone

Webb Pierce

2:42

14

Back Street Affair

Webb Pierce

2:45

15

That Heart Belongs to Me

Webb Pierce

2:54

16

Wondering

Webb Pierce

3:00

