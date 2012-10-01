Wondering, Vol. 1

Слушатели
Webb Pierce
1
You're Not Mine Anymore
2
More and More
3
Sparkling Brown Eyes
4
Even Tho
5
Slowly
6
I'm Walking the Dog
7
There Stands the Glass
8
Don't Throw Your Life Away
9
It's Been So Long
10
I Haven't Got the Heart
11
The Last Waltz
12
That's Me Without You
13
I'll Go On Alone
14
Back Street Affair
15
That Heart Belongs to Me
16
Wondering
Just Imagination - Webb Pierce
Webb Pierce - The Honky-Tonk King" 50 Successes
We'll Find a Way
Take Time
