It’s All Swing! - Vol. 6

2025 · Альбом · Tommy Dorsey

„The Swing Of Things“ - Tommy Dorsey

2025 · Альбом · Tommy Dorsey

Masters Of The Last Century: Best of Tommy Dorsey

2025 · Альбом · Tommy Dorsey

„Opus One“ - The Best Of Tommy Dorsey

2025 · Альбом · Tommy Dorsey

No Music, No Life

2023 · Альбом

A Sweetheart

2023 · Альбом · Tommy Dorsey

Yours Is My Heart Alone

2023 · Альбом · Tommy Dorsey

Tommy Dorsey: The Complete Standard Transcriptions

2023 · Альбом · Tommy Dorsey

Two of a Kind: Tommy Dorsey & Chick Webb

2022 · Альбом

Two of a Kind: Tommy Dorsey & Jimmy Lunceford

2022 · Альбом

Two of a Kind: Tommy Dorsey & Chaquito

2022 · Альбом

Dusk On the Desert

2022 · Альбом

Dusk On the Desert

2022 · Альбом

Sunshine of Your Smile

2022 · Альбом

Spring Songs

2022 · Альбом · Tommy Dorsey

Pent Up in a Penthouse

2022 · Альбом

Two of a Kind: Jimmy Dorsey & Tommy Dorsey

2022 · Альбом

Two of a Kind: Tommy Dorsey & Harry James

2022 · Альбом

Song of India / Marie

2022 · Альбом · Tommy Dorsey

Opus No 1