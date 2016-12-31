Сингл
20 Years of Jazz Medley:Sing Sing Sing / In the Mood / Chattanooga Choo Choo / Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy / Begin the Beguine / Rhum and Coca Cola / Rhumboogie / Sabre Dance / Beer Barrel Polka / Three Little Sisters / Tico Tico / Bei Mir Bist Du Schön / Tux
JB Production • Джаз • 2016
Другие альбомы исполнителя
Bunny Berigan And His Boys, Red Nichols & His Five Pennies, Frankie Trumbauer and His Orchestra, Ella Fitzgerald, June Christy, Helen Humes, Sarah Vaughan, Glenn Miller, Billy Cotton, Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Adelaïde Hall, Lee Wiley, The Andrews Sisters, Al Donahue And His Orchestra, Margaret Whiting, Ivie Anderson, Fred Astaire, Wingy Manone And His Orchestra
2023