Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Sergiu Celibidache
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7 in C Major, Op. 60
Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5, Op. 64 (Live, 1991)
Sergiu Celibidache Conducts Beethoven (Live)
Sergiu Celibidache conducts Mendelssohn and Bizet
Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique, H. 48, Op. 14
Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique: Vd. Dies Irae et Ronde du Sabbat ensemble
Больше звука
Ten Tales
Hamp's Gumbo - the Lionel Hampton Years
Fifties vol 3
I Love Charlie Mingus (Jazz Masters collection)
Moonglow
Louis Armstrong (70 Most Beautiful Songs of Louis Armstrong)