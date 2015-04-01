Alberto Mesirca
Ursula Langmayr
Martin Rummel
ещё 1
Сингл · 2015
Schubert (Re)Inventions
1
Notturno in D Major for Guitar, Flute, Viola and Cello D Anhang II/2: Allegro Moderato
10:26
2
Notturno in D Major for Guitar, Flute, Viola and Cello D Anhang II/2: Menuetto - Trio I - Trio II
5:32
3
Notturno in D Major for Guitar, Flute, Viola and Cello D Anhang II/2: Lento E Patetico
6:40
4
Notturno in D Major for Guitar, Flute, Viola and Cello D Anhang II/2: Zingara - Trio
3:07
5
Notturno in D Major for Guitar, Flute, Viola and Cello D Anhang II/2: Tema Con Variazioni
9:40
6
Sonata in A Minor for Cello and Guitar D 821 (Original for Arpeggione and Piano): Allegro Moderato
11:44
7
Sonata in A Minor for Cello and Guitar D 821 (Original for Arpeggione and Piano): Adagio -
4:50
8
Sonata in A Minor for Cello and Guitar D 821 (Original for Arpeggione and Piano): Allegretto
9:12
11
6:03
12
Lieder for Soprano and Guitar: Auf Dem Wasser Zu Singen, D 774
3:54
13
3:08
14
3:04
15
5:57
16
3:47
17
3:18
18
3:04
19
1:37
20
2:47
21
Lieder for Soprano and Guitar: Der Tod Und Das Mädchen, D 531
2:28
22
2:50
