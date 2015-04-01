О нас

Alberto Mesirca

Alberto Mesirca

,

Ursula Langmayr

,

Martin Rummel

и 

ещё 1

Сингл  ·  2015

Schubert (Re)Inventions

#Классическая
Alberto Mesirca

Артист

Alberto Mesirca

Релиз Schubert (Re)Inventions

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Notturno in D Major for Guitar, Flute, Viola and Cello D Anhang II/2: Allegro Moderato

Notturno in D Major for Guitar, Flute, Viola and Cello D Anhang II/2: Allegro Moderato

ensemble paladino

,

Alberto Mesirca

,

Eric Lamb

,

Firmian Lerme

,

Martin Rummel

Schubert (Re)Inventions

10:26

2

Трек Notturno in D Major for Guitar, Flute, Viola and Cello D Anhang II/2: Menuetto - Trio I - Trio II

Notturno in D Major for Guitar, Flute, Viola and Cello D Anhang II/2: Menuetto - Trio I - Trio II

ensemble paladino

,

Alberto Mesirca

,

Eric Lamb

,

Firmian Lerme

,

Martin Rummel

Schubert (Re)Inventions

5:32

3

Трек Notturno in D Major for Guitar, Flute, Viola and Cello D Anhang II/2: Lento E Patetico

Notturno in D Major for Guitar, Flute, Viola and Cello D Anhang II/2: Lento E Patetico

ensemble paladino

,

Alberto Mesirca

,

Eric Lamb

,

Firmian Lerme

,

Martin Rummel

Schubert (Re)Inventions

6:40

4

Трек Notturno in D Major for Guitar, Flute, Viola and Cello D Anhang II/2: Zingara - Trio

Notturno in D Major for Guitar, Flute, Viola and Cello D Anhang II/2: Zingara - Trio

ensemble paladino

,

Alberto Mesirca

,

Eric Lamb

,

Firmian Lerme

,

Martin Rummel

Schubert (Re)Inventions

3:07

5

Трек Notturno in D Major for Guitar, Flute, Viola and Cello D Anhang II/2: Tema Con Variazioni

Notturno in D Major for Guitar, Flute, Viola and Cello D Anhang II/2: Tema Con Variazioni

ensemble paladino

,

Alberto Mesirca

,

Eric Lamb

,

Firmian Lerme

,

Martin Rummel

Schubert (Re)Inventions

9:40

6

Трек Sonata in A Minor for Cello and Guitar D 821 (Original for Arpeggione and Piano): Allegro Moderato

Sonata in A Minor for Cello and Guitar D 821 (Original for Arpeggione and Piano): Allegro Moderato

Alberto Mesirca

,

Martin Rummel

,

ensemble paladino

Schubert (Re)Inventions

11:44

7

Трек Sonata in A Minor for Cello and Guitar D 821 (Original for Arpeggione and Piano): Adagio -

Sonata in A Minor for Cello and Guitar D 821 (Original for Arpeggione and Piano): Adagio -

Alberto Mesirca

,

Martin Rummel

,

ensemble paladino

Schubert (Re)Inventions

4:50

8

Трек Sonata in A Minor for Cello and Guitar D 821 (Original for Arpeggione and Piano): Allegretto

Sonata in A Minor for Cello and Guitar D 821 (Original for Arpeggione and Piano): Allegretto

Alberto Mesirca

,

Martin Rummel

,

ensemble paladino

Schubert (Re)Inventions

9:12

9

Трек "Ungarische Melodie" for Guitar D 817: Allegretto

"Ungarische Melodie" for Guitar D 817: Allegretto

Alberto Mesirca

Schubert (Re)Inventions

3:25

10

Трек Sonata in G Major D 894: Minuetto

Sonata in G Major D 894: Minuetto

Alberto Mesirca

Schubert (Re)Inventions

5:05

11

Трек Lieder for Soprano and Guitar: Der Alpenjäger, D 588

Lieder for Soprano and Guitar: Der Alpenjäger, D 588

Ursula Langmayr

,

Alberto Mesirca

,

ensemble paladino

Schubert (Re)Inventions

6:03

12

Трек Lieder for Soprano and Guitar: Auf Dem Wasser Zu Singen, D 774

Lieder for Soprano and Guitar: Auf Dem Wasser Zu Singen, D 774

Ursula Langmayr

,

Alberto Mesirca

,

ensemble paladino

Schubert (Re)Inventions

3:54

13

Трек Lieder for Soprano and Guitar: Drang in Die Ferne, D 770

Lieder for Soprano and Guitar: Drang in Die Ferne, D 770

Ursula Langmayr

,

Alberto Mesirca

,

ensemble paladino

Schubert (Re)Inventions

3:08

14

Трек Lieder for Soprano and Guitar: Der Jüngling Am Bache, D 638

Lieder for Soprano and Guitar: Der Jüngling Am Bache, D 638

Ursula Langmayr

,

Alberto Mesirca

,

ensemble paladino

Schubert (Re)Inventions

3:04

15

Трек Lieder for Soprano and Guitar: Nachtstück, D 672

Lieder for Soprano and Guitar: Nachtstück, D 672

Ursula Langmayr

,

Alberto Mesirca

,

ensemble paladino

Schubert (Re)Inventions

5:57

16

Трек Lieder for Soprano and Guitar: Rosamunde, D 797

Lieder for Soprano and Guitar: Rosamunde, D 797

Ursula Langmayr

,

Alberto Mesirca

,

ensemble paladino

Schubert (Re)Inventions

3:47

17

Трек Lieder for Soprano and Guitar: Schäfers Klagelied, D 121

Lieder for Soprano and Guitar: Schäfers Klagelied, D 121

Ursula Langmayr

,

Alberto Mesirca

,

ensemble paladino

Schubert (Re)Inventions

3:18

18

Трек Lieder for Soprano and Guitar: Sehnsucht, D 879

Lieder for Soprano and Guitar: Sehnsucht, D 879

Ursula Langmayr

,

Alberto Mesirca

,

ensemble paladino

Schubert (Re)Inventions

3:04

19

Трек Lieder for Soprano and Guitar: Wanderers Nachtlied, D 224

Lieder for Soprano and Guitar: Wanderers Nachtlied, D 224

Ursula Langmayr

,

Alberto Mesirca

,

ensemble paladino

Schubert (Re)Inventions

1:37

20

Трек Lieder for Soprano and Guitar: Wehmut, D 772

Lieder for Soprano and Guitar: Wehmut, D 772

Ursula Langmayr

,

Alberto Mesirca

,

ensemble paladino

Schubert (Re)Inventions

2:47

21

Трек Lieder for Soprano and Guitar: Der Tod Und Das Mädchen, D 531

Lieder for Soprano and Guitar: Der Tod Und Das Mädchen, D 531

Ursula Langmayr

,

Alberto Mesirca

,

ensemble paladino

Schubert (Re)Inventions

2:28

22

Трек Lieder for Soprano and Guitar: Nachtgesang, D 314

Lieder for Soprano and Guitar: Nachtgesang, D 314

Ursula Langmayr

,

Alberto Mesirca

,

ensemble paladino

Schubert (Re)Inventions

2:50

23

Трек Lieder for Guitar: Lob Der Tränen, D 711

Lieder for Guitar: Lob Der Tränen, D 711

Alberto Mesirca

Schubert (Re)Inventions

3:38

24

Трек Lieder for Guitar: Die Post, D 911/13

Lieder for Guitar: Die Post, D 911/13

Alberto Mesirca

Schubert (Re)Inventions

3:48

25

Трек Lieder for Guitar: Liebesbotschaft, D 957/1

Lieder for Guitar: Liebesbotschaft, D 957/1

Alberto Mesirca

Schubert (Re)Inventions

3:06

26

Трек Lieder for Guitar: Ständchen, D 957/4

Lieder for Guitar: Ständchen, D 957/4

Alberto Mesirca

Schubert (Re)Inventions

4:10

27

Трек Lieder for Guitar: Aufenthalt, D 957/5

Lieder for Guitar: Aufenthalt, D 957/5

Alberto Mesirca

Schubert (Re)Inventions

3:04

28

Трек Lieder for Guitar: Das Fischermädchen, D 957/10

Lieder for Guitar: Das Fischermädchen, D 957/10

Alberto Mesirca

Schubert (Re)Inventions

2:32

Информация о правообладателе: paladino music
