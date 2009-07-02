The World's Favourite Christmas Carols

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Temple Church Choir, Royal Choral Society
1
Hark! The herald angels sing
Temple Church ChoirRoyal Choral Society
2
O come, all ye faithful
3
God rest you merry, gentlemen
4
Ding, dong, merrily on high
5
The first nowell
6
Gabriel's message
7
While shepherds watched
8
In dulci jubilo
9
Winter
10
Away in a manger
11
For unto us a child is born
12
Sussex carol
13
Angels from the realms of glory
14
Christ was born on christmas day
15
Shepherds, in the fields sbiding
16
Once in royal david's city
17
The holy and the ivy
18
Coventry carol
19
Silent night
20
Christmas is coming
The Holly and the Ivy
A Knight's Progress
Christmas Carols
Your Favourite Hymns and Organ Voluntaries
Tavener: The Veil of the Temple
The Lord's My Shepherd
Показать ещё