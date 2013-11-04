Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Lord's My Shepherd

The Lord's My Shepherd

Temple Church Choir

Nostalgia Music Catalog  • Фолк  • 2013

1

Voluntary on Old 100th

Temple Church Choir

3:25

2

O Praise Ye the Lord

Temple Church Choir

2:36

3

The Lord's My Shepherd

Temple Church Choir

3:02

4

Hark What a Sound

Temple Church Choir

2:58

5

God Be in My Head

Temple Church Choir

1:04

6

Solemn Melody

Temple Church Choir

3:29

7

Fantasia in C

Temple Church Choir

2:14

8

Jesus Blessed Saviour

Temple Church Choir

2:21

9

The Day Thou Gavest

Temple Church Choir

3:00

10

O Worship the King

Temple Church Choir

2:22

11

Trumpet Voluntary

Temple Church Choir

2:24

