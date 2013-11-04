Слушатели
Temple Church Choir
1
Voluntary on Old 100th
2
O Praise Ye the Lord
3
The Lord's My Shepherd
4
Hark What a Sound
5
God Be in My Head
6
Solemn Melody
7
Fantasia in C
8
Jesus Blessed Saviour
9
The Day Thou Gavest
10
O Worship the King
11
Trumpet Voluntary
The Holly and the Ivy
A Knight's Progress
Christmas Carols
Your Favourite Hymns and Organ Voluntaries
Tavener: The Veil of the Temple
Favourite Hymns and Organ Voluntaries
